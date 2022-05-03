Anupama 3 May 2022 Written Update: Kavya Enjoys With Shahs At Anu's Pre-wedding Bash

Anupama 3 May 2022 episode begins with Anu happily stepping inside her room and switching on the light while singing a song. the moment she switches on the light, she sees Devika, Dolly, Kinjal, Samar, Meenu, Toshu and Pakhi sitting inside her room. They all then tell her that they will spend the night with her to which Pakhi reminds her that she will soon leave the house after she gets married. Kavya then walks in and asks Anu if she can join them or not to which Devika pulls her leg. Anu then calms Kavya and allows her to join them.

Anupama 3 May 2022 Written Update

As they all enjoy themselves together, Anu's mother Kanta walks in and asks whether she can join the fun or not. She leaves everyone surprised while Pakhi says that it will be the first time she will be spending the night with them. On the other hand, Baa gets annoyed hearing everyone's voice and thinks that she will not be able to sleep well until Anu's wedding. Bapuji sleeps in his room praying to God that Anu's wedding should not have any obstacles. He then thinks that he will not mind dying after her wedding.

Kanta tells Anu about the upcoming challenges

Later on, Kanta tells Anu that she needs to make sure that her past doesn't hamper her present with Anuj and adds that it will be difficult for her to balance between Anuj and her family. Kanta also tells her to keep Anuj her priority and never let him feel that he is not important enough to her. Anu then walks away playing with her ring and as the ring is about to fall, Vanraj catches it. He then taunts her while making her recall the time she spent with her. She then reminds him of the time she got separated from him. Anu further asks Vanraj to stop playing games with her as he will not be able to manipulate her. She then makes a call to Anuj asking him whether he can spend the entire day with her. Anuj gets excited hearing the same and decides to go on a date.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj arrives on a bike at the Shah house to pick Anu up. He then takes her to their college where they met each other for the first time. As they reach the college, Anu gets thrilled while Anuj gazes at her with love.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa