Anupama 5 January 2022 Written Update: Anu Confesses Her Love For Anuj In Front Of GK

Anupama 5 January 2022 episode begins with Anuj and Anu walking on the road while the latter gazing at him with love. Anuj then accidentally holds Anu's hand while walking and asks her whether he can hold it for a while. Anu allows him for the same to which he says that he doesn't feel like leaving her hand. On the other hand, Kavya lashes out at Malvika and asks her why does she keeps roaming around with Vanraj and hugging him to which she tells her to take a chill pill. Malvika then tells her not to worry and says that she is not a husband stealer like her. She then offers a job to Kavya to which she gets surprised and asks whether she seriously wants her to work in her company.

Anupama 5 January 2022 Written Update

As Malvika tells Kavya to join their company, Vanraj arrives and says no. Malvika then tells Kavya that if she can convince Vanraj, she will be happy to have her on board. Vanraj then tells Kavya to find another job for herself and recalls the time when she kept taunting him to get a job. Meanwhile, as Anu adjusts the pleats of her saree, Anuj arrives and helps her. he then recalls how he used to help his mother with the same. He also says that he would be doing the same for Malvika's sister-in-law as well. As Anuj goes to his room, GK teases him for calling Anu Malvika's sister-in-law to which Anuj gets shocked whether he actually aid that to Anu. GK then reveals that he did hear him say that to which Anuj wonders why didn't Anu react to that.

Baa and Malvika become BFFs

Later on, GK approaches Anu and asks whether she loves Anuj to which she hesitates but as he urges her to confess, she reveals that she loves him. GK gets excited on hearing this and dances with joy. He then confesses that he was only worried about Anuj and Malvka and now he can die peacefully because he knows Anu will be with them. She then asks him not to tell anyone about it as she wants to wait for the best time to confess her love. She also says that she doesn't want Malvika to feel neglected. GK and Anu then promise each other that they will keep this a secret. On the other hand, the Shah family gets shocked when they see Baa happily allowing Malvika to sit on her swing. They both then share some cute BFF moments that leaves Kavya annoyed. later on, as Anuj sees Anu and GK talking to each other seriously, he walks to them and asks what happened. They both then avoid talking to him and leave which leaves him baffled.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Malvika tells everyone that she does not like celebrating New Year while Kavya thinks of an idea to win Vanraj's heart. Later on, in the office, as Vanraj tells Malvika that he is ready to give the presentation, she says that Anuj will be presenting instead of him. This leaves Vanraj in anger while Anu fears how will he react.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa