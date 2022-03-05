Anupama 5 March 2022 Written Update: Toshu Reveals He Is Not Ready To Be A Father

Anupama 5 March 2022 episode begins with Rakhi telling Kinjal that she cannot say anything further when she knows her daughter wants to stay in a lower-middle-class household. Kinjal then tells her that she always recalls only the fights happening in this house and never appreciate the celebration and togetherness in the family. Rakhi then allows her to stay in the house but adds that without Anu, she will not be able to live peacefully in the house because none will be able to provide her with constant care. Kavya then intervenes and says that she will take care of Kinjal to which Rakhi swamps her with the list of things she will have to take care of. This stuns Kavya and leaves her speechless.

Rakhi then says that she will only get convinced when she is assured that Anu will be taking care of her to which Kinjal assures her that she will come and live with her the moment she feels uncomfortable. Bapuji then asks Anu to take Kinjal to her room while Baa goes to make juice for her. While making juice, Baa thinks that Rakhi is right and Anu should stay around Kinjal. On the other hand, Anu meets Toshu and makes him understand the value of the new phase he is entering into.

Kinjal then meets Toshu and asks why is he so scared to which he reveals that he is not ready to become a father. This leaves Kinjal in shock and she reminds him that they themselves planned this pregnancy. Toshu then agrees with it and adds that he is currently not in a state to take responsibility for a father. Meanwhile, the Shah family sit together and recall the time when Toshu was born. On the other hand, Anuj stands in front of a mirror and talks to himself about how he became a grandfather by proxy.

Toshu leaves everyone in shock as he reveals that he is not ready to become a father. On the other hand, Anu confesses to Anuj that her family needs her at present.

