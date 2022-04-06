Anupama 6 April 2022 Written Update: Malvika Fires Vanraj, Toshu & Kavya From Her Company

Anupama 6 April 2022 episode begins with Toshu furiously walking away while Anuj and Anu standing in shock. Anuj then asks Anu whether she is fine to which she assures him she is okay. Anu then asks him to head home but he refuses to leave her alone. He says that he cannot let her handle all the negativity alone to which she convinces him to leave. She says that she cannot see him getting insulted and assures him that she will handle everything.

Anupama 6 April 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, as Toshu reaches home, he tells Vanraj about his fight with his friend to which Vanraj tells him that he should have thought that this was their only chance to prove to Malvika. Baa then rants that everything is happening because of Anu as she is only thinking about herself while neglecting her kids and family. Malvika then arrives and announces that she has fired Vanraj, Kavya, and Toshu. Vanraj then lashes out and reminds her of how she gave them a month to prove themselves. Malvika then says that she did not sign a contract for the same and later confronts him, Baa, Kavya, and Toshu for making Anuj and Anu's life hell. She even tells Baa that if she didn't want to bless Anuj and Anu then she shouldn't have cursed them either.

Malvika plans MaAn wedding

Malvika further says that it seems baa received her own curse back as her son, grandson and daughter-in-law are now unemployed. Vanraj then shouts at her and orders her to get out of the house. Anu then arrives to which Malvika runs towards her to give her a hug. As they both get emotional, Malvika tells Bapuji, Samar, Mamaji, and Kinjal to come outside to enjoy some fresh air and plan MaAn's wedding. Everyone then gets excited about the wedding while Anu asks Malvika to head home. On the other hand, Anuj gets worried about Anu while GK consoles him. He gets scared about whether their wedding would get cancelled. Malvika then arrives home and dances with Anuj and GK on their favourite number. On the other hand, as Vanraj sits alone, Anu advises him to learn from his mistakes. Vanraj then tells her to go to hell and walks away.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Kavya breaks down in front of Rakhi and informs her that Malvika fired everyone from their jobs. On the other hand, Vanraj gets worried about what will happen now.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa