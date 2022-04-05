Anupama 5 April 2022 Written Update: Bapuji Returns All The Jewellery To Baa

Anupama 5 April 2022 episode begins with Anu and Anuj interacting with the family through the WhatsApp group in which they all get excited about the wedding, While Devika offers to sponsor one wedding function, Malvika arrives and says that she will be sponsoring the entire wedding. She also says how privileged she is to sponsor her brother's wedding to which Anu and Anuj get emotional. Anuj and Anu express their happiness on receiving so much love from their loved ones and laugh at Mamaji's goof-up in the group.

Anupama 5 April 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, Baa tells Vanraj that she has told Bapuji to either get Anu married or leave them poor because they will be left with no money after Anu's wedding. Vanraj gets irritated by her and asks her to leave him alone and let him prepare for the meeting. Bapuji then arrives with all the jewellery Baa gave him and informs her that he does not need them anymore. Baa asks whether he won some lottery while Kavya and Vanraj wonder whether the wedding got cancelled. Bapuji smiles at them and says that he does not feel the need to give them any explanation. He then walks away leaving them in shock.

Toshu gets violent with a friend mocking Anu

Meanwhile, Anu and Anuj spend some romantic time together as they dream of their wedding. Anuj then informs Anu that he has been receiving so many events offers after her competition. On the other hand, as Vanraj waits for Toshu's friend, he thinks that he needs to convince him at any cost. Kavya then arrives and bursts his bubble by telling him not to be overconfident. Later on, Samar talks to Pakhi and makes her recall the sacrifices Anu made for her and how she stood up for everyone in the house when they needed her.

Kinjal then lauds Samar for being so mature and understanding and asks him to make Toshu understand as well. Meanwhile, Toshu meets his friend outside the house when they spot Anu and Anuj together. They make fun of Toshu by saying that he will be the first one to play with his brother and his own child together. Toshu gets furious and hits his friend while Anu and Anuj try to stop him. Toshu lashes out at Anu to which Anuj warns him to behave. He then says that this will now happen every other day.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Vanraj shouts at Toshu for fighting with his friend, Malvika arrives and reveals that she has fired Vanraj, Toshu and Kavya from her company. She then tells Baa that her curse backfired on her. Vanraj gets furious and screams at her to get out of the house.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa