Anupama 6 January 2022 Written Update: Malvika Asks Anuj To Present The Meeting

Anupama 6 January 2022 episode begins with Malvika talking to Vanraj about their business when Kavya intervenes and tries to help but Vanraj denies it. Meanwhile, Anuj and Anu visit the Shah house and Malvika greets them warmly. She then asks Anu how she can stay away from this house as the family is so sweet. Kavya then taunts Malvika that she should even call the neighbours to come and live with them to which Malvika asks her to chill. Kavya then takes Anu aside and says that she wants to talk to her.

Anupama 6 January 2022 Written Update

Kavya then asks Anu to take Malvika away to which she asks her to relax as she is not a kid anymore. Kavya further warns her that Vanraj can take advantage of Malvika being the owner of the Kapadia empire but Anu advises her to trust her husband. Anu then asks Malvika to accompany her to the office so that they can later plan the New Year party to which she says that she does not celebrate this day. Later on, as they all reach the office, Vanraj prepares to present the meeting while Anuj gets awkward on seeing him because Malvika told him to present at the meeting. Malvika then reveals the same to Vanraj while the latter agrees with a fake smile on his face.

Kavya plans a New Year party

Kavya then asks everyone to gather around her as she wants to plan an amazing new year party. The Shah family supports her and look forward to her planning. On the other hand, Malvika apologises to Vanraj for not letting him present at the meeting to which he taunts her jokingly. They all then receive Kavya's new year party invitation but Malvika replies that she will not be attending it. Later on, Anuj tells Anu that since Malvika won't be attending the party he will also not come to which Anu decides to convince her. Anuj then flirts with Anu and she walks away while blushing. Anuj then realises how Anu blushed and hopes for a miracle to happen in the next year. On the other hand, Kavya meets Nandini and asks for her help to plan the party. She then suggests that Nandini should avoid getting married to Samar or at least live separately with him after their wedding. Samar overhears their conversation and gets angry.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu and Malvika play a game and decide that whoever loses the game will have to agree to one thing that the other person says. As Anu wins the game, she asks Malvika to attend the New year party. Later on, Malvika sees a man beating his wife and gets scared while Anu and Anuj get shocked at seeing her in a vulnerable condition.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa