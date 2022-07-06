Anupama 6 July 2022 Written Update: Adhik Encourages Pakhi To Listen To Her Heart

Anupama 6 July 2022 episode begins with Ba yelling at the Kapadia family while Vanraj stands furious. Vanraj then says that Adhik is fooling Pakhi because the latter is completely innocent. Anu then walks in and tells him that their daughter is just like him who doesn't listen to anyone and loses her temper easily. She then blames him for ruining the situation rather than handling it sensibly. On the other hand, Adhik asserts that he likes Pakhi and will keep talking to her to which Barkha screams at him and warns him not to do so.

Anupama 6 July 2022 Written Update

Baa then mocks Barkha by talking about her short clothes to which Anu gets mad and tells her not to judge a person by the clothes he or she wears. Meanwhile, Pakhi cries in her room while Kinjal, Samar and Toshu make her understand her mistake. Pakhi then urges Kinjal to take a rest while telling her brothers not to lecture her.

Vanraj wants to delink the Shah and Kapadia family

Vanraj then tells Anu that she is the only link between the two families and he will break it. Anu then replies that she will never let him do that. On the other hand, Anuj talks to Adhik and makes him understand the situation to which he tells Anuj that he likes Pakhi but they aren’t in a relationship. Anuj then asks him to avoid chatting with Pakhi for a while until the situation gets normal. On the other hand, Anu warns Vanraj to handle the situation in a mature way otherwise instead of obeying, Pakhi will start meeting Adhik secretly. Later on, Adhik calls Pakhi and encourages her to listen to her heart and not get mad over what her parents say. He further motivates her to find a good course to opt for so that they can pursue the same in the US together. Anuj then arrives home to which Vanraj taunts them both. Anu then tells Anuj to wait and goes to Pakhi’s room to check on her. Pakhi sees Anu and urges her not to take her phone away to which Anu asks her to sleep.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj tells Anu that he doesn't have the authority to intervene in the issue because her kids are involved and add that she should talk to Adhik. Anu confronts Adhik and asks what was the reason behind taking Pakhi to the room when he just had to tell her how much he likes her. This leaves Adhik speechless. On the other hand, Vanraj decides to let his kids have a relationship with Anu and no one else from the Kapadia family.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa