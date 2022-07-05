Anupama 5 July 2022 Written Update: Pakhi Defends Her Friendship With Adhik

Anupama 5 July 2022 episode begins with Pakhi getting annoyed at everyone for making her friendship with Adhik a big deal. Vanraj then reminds her that such friendships are not acceptable, at least in India to which she says that if an extramarital affair is acceptable in the country then friendship between two youngsters is also acceptable. Toshu then shouts at her to which she says that if he got married to his girlfriend and received everyone’s support then why no one is supporting her. Pakhi loses calm and reveals that it was because of Adhik that she wanted to visit Anu’s house.

Anupama 5 July 2022 Written Update

She then reveals that she likes Adhik to which the latter announces the same. Vanraj loses his calm and shouts at Pakhi to which Anu tries to calm him down. Anuj then says that Adhik and Pakhi are adults and it is okay to have feelings. He then adds that they should talk to the kids and help them channelise their feelings in the right direction. Rakhi Dave then taunts everyone but Anu warns her not to speak anything. While Rakhi continues to instigate everyone, Kinjal lashes out at her and tells her to get out. Anu then asks Kinjal and Pakhi to go into their rooms but Pakhi stays adamant.

Anupama questions Pakhi about her identity

While Pakhi continues to remind everyone of their deeds, Anu asks her whether she has any identity of herself. She then adds that she doesn't even know what she will do in her career and says that if she wants to talk to Adhik then she can but in front of everyone. This leaves Pakhi speechless. Anu and Vanraj then tell Pakhi to go inside but she stands with Adhik. Adhik then requests her to go inside to which she immediately agrees and goes inside. Later on, Anu asks Anuj and others to go home to which Anuj says that Anu needs him and he will not go anywhere. Vanraj then insults Adhik again to which Ankush and Barkha warn him to stay silent. Anu then urges them to go home and as they reach the Kapadia house, Barkha loses her calm on Adhik while the latter says that he has feelings for Pakhi. On the other hand, Samar consoles Anu and says that they will handle the situation.

Anupama next episode spoiler

While Vanraj asserts that he will not let Pakhi and Adhik’s friendship get deep, Adhik manipulates Pakhi and tells her to fight for their friendship.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa