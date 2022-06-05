Anupama 6 June 2022 Spoiler: How Will Arun & Barkha React To Anuj's Big Revelation?

In the last episode of Anupama, it was revealed how Anuj and Anu head to Mumbai to enjoy their honeymoon and meet little Anu at the orphanage. As they spend more time with her, Anuj thinks of adopting her and shares the same with Anu. While Anu hesitates at first, she soon agrees with Anuj and meets little Anu to ask whether she wants them to be her parents or not. As Anu gets happy learning the same, Anuj and Anu head back home promising her to return soon.

Anupama 6 June 2022 Spoiler

Anupama 6 June 2022 spoiler begins with Anuj telling Arun and Barkha that their new house is in development. Barkha then states that she will design the house herself to which Anuj says that for that she will need to take permission from Anu because she is the owner of the Kapadia empire and has the signing authority as well. On hearing this, Arun and Barkha's faces turn pale in shock. On the other hand, as Toshu, Pakhi, and Samar visit the concert, Toshu gets into a heated argument with a boy whom he thought was flirting with Pakhi. Toshu holds him through his collar and warns him to stay away from his sister to which Pakhi intervenes and says that the boy was not flirting with her but was in fact helping her. Later on, Pakhi shares a romantic eye-lock with the same guy while heading home.

What happened in the previous episode?

As Anu and Anuj return home, the latter's brother and sister-in-law, Arun and Barkha surprise them. While Anuj greets her, Anu gets surprised and looks at them in awe. Anuj introduces Anu to Barkha and as she bows down to take blessings from Barkha, the latter gets uncomfortable. On the other hand, Baa scolds Kinjal and warns her not to go out of the house. Kinjal then insists on going out but Baa strictly tells her to stay inside. Toshu, Pakhi, and Samar then arrive and urge Baa to let Kinjal accompany them to the fest. Baa still doesn't allow her and adds that she will not be safe in the crowd. While Toshu and Samar leave Pakhi alone for a while, a boy captures Pakhi's photo on her phone. Another boy is then seen teasing her while asking her to dance with him. The boy making her video then intervenes and warns the other guy to stay away. Pakhi gets shocked seeing the same and thanks to the boy for helping her. On the other hand, even Samar runs into a girl and gets smitten by her.

Image: Anupama Poster