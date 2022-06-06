Anupama 6 June 2022 Written Update: Anuj & Anu Convince Ankush, Barkha To Live With Them

Anupama 6 June 2022 episode begins with Anu telling everyone that she now thinks her family is complete as Anukush and Barkha met her. Anuj agrees with her. On the other hand, Pakhi tells the boy that his pick-up line for her was quite a cliche and adds that she was there with her brothers to which he says that he is not there with his brothers so she can check him out. As Toshu sees Pakhi talking to the boy, he rushes toward her thinking that the boy is flirting with Pakhi.

Anupama 6 June 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Barkha serves food while Anuj asks Anu if he should cook any Indian dish for her. Anu then says that she will eat what Barkha cooked for them and adds that if she does not taste new dishes, how will she know whether she likes them. GK then arrives while Anu and Anuj take blessings from him. Ankush and Barkha look at him side-eye while Anu and Anuj force GK to have food with them. GK gets uncomfortable seeing Ankush and Barkha and makes an excuse and goes to his room.

Barkha and Ankush learn that the house belongs to Anu

Barka then looks at the house and says that it needs to be renovated to which Anuj says that they are making a new house. Barkha then adds that she will design the house to which Anuj tells her to ask Anu, who is the owner of the house. Barkha and Ankush get shocked to hear this while Anu says that it is the family’s house and asks Barkha to design it the way she wants. On the other hand, Toshu gets into an argument with the guy Pakhi talks to during the concert while the latter clarifies that he was trying to help her.

Meanwhile, Samar talks to a girl and learns that even she loves dancing. As he hears Toshu and Pakhi’s voices, he rushes toward them and realises that the girl is Adhik’s sister. Later on, Vanraj worries about the kids while Bapuji asks him not to. Vanraj then expresses his insecurity while adding that first Anu left and now Kavya is leaving so he cannot take the shock of his kids leaving him too. On the other hand, Barkha and Ankush reveal that they winded up their business in the US and are planning to settle in India. They further add that they are even looking for a new house to live in. This leaves Anu and Anuj in shock and they convince them to live with them as a family. Ankush and Barkha smirk at each other. Meanwhile, as Toshu, Samar, and Pakhi reach home, Samar’s heart melts as he learns that Vanraj was waiting for them to have dinner together. Pakhi accidentally talks about Toshu and Adikh’s fight but Samar handles the situation.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Barkha lashes out at Ankush to demand his rights while Anu and Anuj stand in shock listening to their conversation.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa