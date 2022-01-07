Anupama 7 January 2022 Written Update: Samar Lashes Out At Kavya For Manipulating Nandini

Anupama 7 January 2022 episode begins with Anuj looking for Anu and Malvika at the parking lot. As he walks ahead, he sees them playing a game in the parking area. He then asks them what are they doing to which they mention that they are playing a game and whoever wins it, will ask the other to fulfil one of their wishes. Anu then wins the game and ask Malvika to come with them to the New year party. On the other hand, as Kavya advises Nandini to live separately with Samar after marriage, the latter arrives and lashes out at them. Nandini then tries to calm him down and take Kavya's side to which he gets angry at her as well.

Anupama 7 January 2022 Written Update

Nandini then tells him about how Malvika was affecting Kavya's married life to which Samar reminds her of how she came to live with them and ruined his mother's married life. As Nandini sympathises with Kavya, Samar asks her to give their marriage a second thought. On the other hand, Anu tries to make Malvika understand how one needs to move on in life from whatever happened in the past. She then recalls the time when her husband cheated on him on their wedding anniversary. Malvika hears the story and decides to give herself another chance.

Malvika gets a panic attack

On the other hand, as everyone gets ready for the party, Baa prepares coffee for everyone. Vanraj then arrives with numerous gifts and they all wait for Anuj, Anu and Malvika. Kavya then says that Malvika will not be coming to which Toshu says that even Anuj might not come because of that. They all then wish for at least Anu to arrive. Meanwhile, as Anu, Anuj and Malvika get ready and walk outside the house, they see a man running behind his wife while beating her. Anuj gets angry on seeing them and runs towards them to help the lady. The man's relative then arrives and takes them away but when Anuj and Anu turn back, they see Malvika petrified sitting in a corner. They both get stunned on seeing her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, Malvika cries out loud screaming not to beat her whole Anu and Anuj try to calm her. Anu and Anuj then learn that Malvika is taking depression pills while Anuj reveals that he is responsible for Malvika's condition.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa