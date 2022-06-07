Anupama 7 June 2022 Written Update: Barkha Forces Ankush To Demand His Rights From Anuj

Anupama 7 June 2022 episode begins with Anu and Anuj talking about being blessed with happiness to which Anuj says that he worries about putting an evil eye on his own happiness. Anuj then recalls the time when Ankush used to feel jealous of him to which Anu says that even Toshu felt the same when Samar was born. On the other hand, even Ankush goes down the memory lane and recalls the time when he and Anuj had the best time of their lives. As he continues to recall memories from their childhood, Barkha angrily stares at him.

Anupama 7 June 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Anuj asks Anu whether she has any problem with Ankush and Barkha living in the same house to which she warns him not to ask this ever again. On the other hand, Barkha calls Adhik and Sarwa asking where they are while Ankush says how worried he was whether the kids will like India or not. Barkha then asks him when is he planning to talk to Anuj but he asks her to have patience. Barkha then asserts that she will talk to Anuj.

Barkha and Ankush have a heated argument

Anuj and Anu make a video call to Baa and Bapuji and discuss the plans for pag fera. they even mention that they have a surprise for them. Barkha then asks Ankush why didn't he tell Anuj about their business failure to which he says that he didn't want him to think that they returned only because their business failed in the US. She then asks him to talk to Anuj and demand his rights because they need money to survive. Meanwhile, Anuj and Anu get milk for Ankush and Barkha and walk toward their room.

As Barkha asks Ankush to demand a business partnership from Anuj, the latter arrives with Anu and gets stunned to hear their conversation. On the other hand, Pakhi recalls meeting Adhik when Vanraj enters and spends some time with her. As Anu and Anuj come out of the room, they wonder why Barkha and Ankush were worried. On the other hand, Barkha says that she doesn't like the house and will soon make a big announcement.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Barkha announces that she has planned a grand party, Anuj says that he has some more important work than the party and reveals that he has to perform the pag fera ritual with Anu. This leaves Barkha in shock.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa