Anupama 7 March 2022 Written Update: Anu Asks Anuj To Become The Old Anuj Kapadia

Anupama 7 March 2022 episode begins with the family sitting together and deciding a name for Toshu and Kinjal's baby. Pakhi then arrives and apologizes to Anu for not attending her birthday party. She then learns about Kinjal's pregnancy and dances with joy. As she goes to Toshu to congratulate him, he lashes out at her and tells her to stop.

Kinjal then arrives and asks him to keep their fight private but he says that nothing can be private in their house. He then announces that he is not ready to be a father to which everyone gets shocked. Kinjal then asks him why he planned the baby in the first place to which he says that he didn't think it through.

Anupama 7 March 2022 Written Update

Bapuji then gives Toshu an example of Vanraj who is motivated because of his kids to which he says that he doesn't want to struggle in his career like Vanraj is doing. He further says that the baby will stop his career growth to which Anu and Vanraj ask him to think again without getting panicked. On the other hand, as Anuj prepares a sweet dish for Anu, she returns home. She informs him that her family will need her more to which he assures his support towards her.

Anu takes a promise from Anuj

Anuj then asks Anu to get him some sugar to which she taunts him lovingly. He then reveals that he has an important meeting today and wants to have sweet curd with her hands. Anu then apologizes to him for not living up to his hopes. She later calls Kinjal and asks whether she had juice and fruits or not and asks her to call her anytime she needs her. Anu then asks Anuj to promise that he will soon become the old Anuj Kapadia while the latter assures her to work harder.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj reveals that he will be a business partner to a friend, Anu gets excited and asks him whether he wants to go on a date with him. As they both get ready and head outside, Kinjal arrives and asks Anu whether she can accompany her to the doctor. Anu and Anuj look at each other.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa