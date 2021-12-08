Anupama 8 December 2021 Written Update: Anuj Expresses His Love Out Loud For Anu

Anupama 8 December 2021 episode begins with Anuj dropping Anu home and asking her not to worry about the family. He even tells her that she cannot make everything right to which Anu says that kanha ji will handle everything. Meanwhile, Kavya thinks that she cannot lose Vanraj as she does not have any friends or family in her life. She then decides to be a good person when Baa enters the room and help her clean up. She then urges Baa to tell Vanraj not to give divorce to her but Baa says that she will not interfere between a wife and a husband.

Anupama 8 December 2021 Written Update

On the other hand, Anuj informs Anu about the meeting and asks her to be ready the next day. Anu receives Vanraj's message that says he is thankful to her. Later n, Kinjal lashes out at Toshu for planning to visit Rakhi for a job to which Vanrauj tells him not to as he is establishing a business himself. On the other hand, as Anuj gets late to pick Anu, he drives fast and gets close to a terrifying accident. he then realises the value of life and how much he fears losing Anu. At home, Bapuji tries to make Kavya comfortable and plays Ludo with her while Baa says how much he loves this quality of him trying to keep his family together.

Anuj says I love you to Anu

As Anuj picks Anu, he relishes the food she brought for him. He then says I love you out loud which leaves Anu in shock. he then informs her about his accident. She gets shocked to hear this to which he says he is fine but has now realised that he needs to live in the present.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj and Anu get surrounded by goons and as one of them tries to hurt Anu, Anuj loses calm and he hits all of them hard. One of the goons then hits him again which leaves Anuj unconscious. Anu drives him to the hospital where she learns that if he might go into a coma.

Image: Stills from Anupamaa