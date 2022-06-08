Anupama 8 June 2022 Written Update: Anu Warmly Welcomes Adhik And Sara

Anupama 8 June 2022 episode begins with Anuj returning home after jogging while Anu cooking food in the kitchen. As Anu lovingly looks at Anuj, the food gets burnt. They both then share a romantic moment when Barkha arrives and asks what is she cooking. She then reveals that she doesn't eat what she is cooking to which Anu says that she has made pancakes for her.

Anupama 8 June 2022 Written Update

As Adhik and Sara return home, Anu rushes to the door and asks them not to enter. She then welcomes them by performing pooja while Barkha wonders how excited she is despite meeting the kids for the first time. On the other hand, as everyone returns to the Shah house, they plan a grand welcome for Anu and Anuj. meanwhile, Sara reveals that she is already a fan of Anu after she saw the wedding proposal video. Anupama gets emotional seeing them while Anuj clarifies that she is crying because she is happy. Anuj then meets Adhik and Sara and recalls old memories while Ankush gets happy seeing everyone bonding well. As Adhik is about to reveal that they suffered a huge loss in their business, Barkha intervenes and changes the topic.

Barkha plans a grand party but Anuj refuses

Barkha then announces that since Anuj and Anu had a simple wedding, she has planned a grand brunch at a hotel to celebrate their wedding. Anuj then tells her to postpone the brunch because they have to go to the Shah house for pag phera. Barkha stands in shock and asks whether it was so important to which Anuj says that it is. On the other hand, Baa sees her name on the nameplate and gets emotional. Vanraj then says that he learnt from Anu that a man and a woman both run the house equally so both their names should be present on the nameplate of the house. As Kavya arrives and asks him about her name, he says that they do not add the names of the guests. On the other hand, Anuj reveals that the entire Kapadia empire belongs to Anu and on hearing this, Barkha gets shocked. She then wonders how will Anu handle everything and decides to push Adhik into getting the partnership. Later on, Anu asks Anuj whether Barkha felt bad after he postponed the party to which Anuj assures her that Barkha can do it any other day. Anu then tells Anuj that she doesn't want to be called just Mrs Kapadia as she wants to make her own identity. She then mentions that she doesn't want the signing authority.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Samar, Pakhi and Toshu meet Anu at her house. They all then go to the Shah house for the pag phera ceremony. On the other hand, Barkha asks Anuj whether someone else should get a share in the business.

