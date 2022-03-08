Anupama 8 March 2022 Written Update: Rakhi Senses Something Fishy With Toshu

Anupama 8 March 2022 episode begins with Anuj revealing to Anu that he has an important meeting today. Anu gets excited to hear this and wishes him all the best. Anuj then tells her that he will constantly text her from work because he cannot neglect his house and his wife due to work. As Anuj drops Anu at the Shah house while going to work, the latter runs into Vanraj. Vanraj tells Anu that Baa has been forcing Kinjal to eat. Kavya watches the two of them with fury. Anu and Baa then feed Kinjal while she constantly denies having it. Baa then asks her to have the alkaline water and drinks a sip when Rakhi arrives and lashes out at her.

Anupama 8 March 2022 Written Update

Rakhi then reminds them that she sent the water for her daughter to which Baa and Anu ask her not to create drama and take her stuff back. She then informs them that she has made an appointment with the gynaecologist and tells Toshu to go with Kinjal. Toshu makes an excuse and leaves for work while Rakhi feels there's something fishy. Kinjal asks her not to overthink. On the other hand, Samar meets Anu and confronts her about her feelings for Anuj. He says that he knows that she is planning to marry Anuj and advises her not to wait for the right time to do the same.

Anu asks Anuj out on a date

Meanwhile, as Kavya and Vanraj head home, the latter informs Kinjal that she can take the car to the office to which Kavya gets jealous. Kinjal then informs she will be working from home. Later on, Rakhi arrives with the gynaecologist and introduces him to Baa to which the latter gets furious on Kinjal being tested by a male doctor. On the other hand, Anuj informs Anu that his friend has agreed to make him his business partner without any investments. Anu gets excited to hear this and asks him out on a date. As they both head out for a date, Kinjal arrives and asks Anu whether she can accompany her to the clinic.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu visits the clinic with Kinjal, they learn that she will be facing complications during her pregnancy because she is quite weak. On the other hand, Rakhi takes a dig at Vanraj and informs him that Anuj is planning to make a comeback into the business world.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa