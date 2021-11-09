Anupama 9 November 2021 Written Update: Anuj Confesses His Love For Anu In Front Of Vanraj

Anupama 9 November 2021 episode continues with Toshu accusing Anu. Toshu further blames Anuj for everything and says that it is because of him his mother had to leave the house. He also points his finger at Anu and Anuj's relationship and calls her characterless. On hearing his, Anu slaps him and tells him that any woman could be wrong but a mother cannot. She then regrets giving birth to Toshu and says that he is truly his father's son and not hers. Anu then breaks her relationship with Toshu and kicks him out of her house.

Anupama 9 November 2021 Written Update

As Anu throws Toshu out of the house, he accuses Anuj and says that it is because of him a mother-son relationship has now been broken. Kinjal then intervenes and drags Toshu out of the house. On the other hand, Anuj feels guilty for ruining Anu's life and says that he should not have come to the city and met Anu at the reunion party. He then says that that he needs to fix everything and walks out of the house. Meanwhile, Kavya looks at the property papers and feels relieved. Vanraj then goes to Bapuji and asks him to celebrate the festival but the latter leaves for the temple with Mamaji. As they leave the house, Kinjal and Toshu arrive while having an argument. Toshu then tells Vanraj that Rakhi has kicked him out of the penthouse because of Anu.

Anuj confronts Anu's family

Kinjal then tells Toshu that he needs to learn manners to speak with elders while Vanraj shuts them down. Anuj then arrives at the Shah house and asks them to let Anu live peacefully and blame him for everything rather than Anu. He further says that he cannot see Anu living like this while on the other hand, Anu looks for Anuj on the streets. Vanraj then says that Anu is his kids' mother and he has the right to be upset with her to which Anuj says that he is urging him to spare Anu because he is her friend. Vanraj then tells him to stop saying that he is her friend and have the audacity to reveal that they love each other. Anuj then loses his calm and says that he loves Anu. Everyone gets shocked on hearing this while Anu also hears the same through the window and stands stunned.

Anupama next episode spolier

As Anuj confesses his love for Anu, Vanraj asks him to leave his house. As Anuj leaves, he realises that he has made a mistake confessing his love for Anu in front of her family and regrets that he should have told this to Anu first. On the other hand, Anu hears Anuj's love confession for her and goes back to her house.

Image: Anupamaa Poster