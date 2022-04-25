Anupama: Namaste America Episode 1 Twitter Review: Fans Fall In Love With Savage Moti Baa

Quick links:
Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Star Plus' serial Anupama is one of the highest-rated daily soaps on Indian television. Over the years, it has managed to keep the audience hooked with its engaging storyline.
After ruling the television world for the longest time, the Rupali Ganguli starrer is all set to weave the same magic on the OTT platform. The makers of the most loved show came up with a special prequel titled Anupama Namaste America. As the prequel recently premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 25 April 2022, fans after watching the show took to their Twitter handles and expressed their thoughts on the same.
Reportedly, the prequel Anupama Namaste America will follow the life of Anupama in 2005 when she and Vanraj were young. It will have a total of 11-episodes and most of the characters will reprise their roles in the prequel series. After the premiere of the first episode, the internet is buzzing with netizens' expressing their opinion on the show. Most of the users hailed Moti baa and Anupama's characters in the show.
One of the users wrote, "Anu was so innocent, gorgeous and full of life but those two mothers and son duo has crashed her dreams from the start ..,#Prequel only makes me dislike both baa & V more #Anupamaa #NamasteAmerica"
Anu was so innocent ,gorgeous and full ot life but those two mother and son duo has crashed her dreams from the start ..,#Prequel only makes me dislike both baa & V more #Anupamaa #NamasteAmerica— Neha (@nehalovesDVD) April 24, 2022
Another wrote, "A livewire of beauty, innocence, thrill, cuteness, acting u have been @TheRupali in the very first episode of #namasteamerica Performance par excellence #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa"
A livewire of beauty, innocence, thrill,cuteness,acting u have been @TheRupali in the very first episode of #namasteamerica— Garima (@Garima1597) April 24, 2022
Performance par excellence #RupaliGanguly ❤🧿
#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/LBUwxdxgGf
Moti Baa is Savage. #NamasteAmerica and @TheRupali so bubbly, cute, innocent and Gorgeous.. Thu thu thu 🧿🧿🧿.. When I can fall for you, definitely can't blame a certain Kapadia for falling for you.. #Anupamaa— Divya S (@_MyInspirationz) April 25, 2022
She should have been in current show 🤧— Shreya (Ladke wale aka #Anujkebarati)❤️ (@starsxempire) April 25, 2022
Her swag 🔥
My new fav member of Shah house 😍#Anupamaa #NamasteAmerica #Anupama pic.twitter.com/eDWlYTjgHv
17 Years back also Vanraj was same 🤦♀️— Radhika Agarwal (@realradhika25) April 25, 2022
Baa Ka th kya hi kehna🙄#NamasteAmerica #Anupamaa
1st episode is out of #Anupamaa prequel #NamasteAmerica— imrgb (@imrgb) April 24, 2022
I'm already loving Savage Moti Baa
Anu is so innocent, happy & cheerful @TheRupali you're looking very beautiful
Samar appreciating his mom
Bapuji is having fun wen Moti Baa is sunaoing to Baa
VS same egotistic man
Also @TheRupali looks so pretty, young, fresh and full of life in #Anupamaa #NamasteAmerica— 🍁 (@_Bawwse) April 24, 2022
Anupama is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Bengali series Sreemoyee. It was initially launched in July 2020 on Star Plus and already aired over 500 episodes. The series follows the life of a Gujarati homemaker, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly, and how she deals with every circumstance in her life.
