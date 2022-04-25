Last Updated:

Anupama: Namaste America Episode 1 Twitter Review: Fans Fall In Love With Savage Moti Baa

Recently, the Rupali Ganguly-starrer 'Anupama Namaste America' premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans took to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts on it.

Anupama: Namaste America

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Star Plus' serial Anupama is one of the highest-rated daily soaps on Indian television. Over the years, it has managed to keep the audience hooked with its engaging storyline.

After ruling the television world for the longest time, the Rupali Ganguli starrer is all set to weave the same magic on the OTT platform. The makers of the most loved show came up with a special prequel titled Anupama Namaste America. As the prequel recently premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 25 April 2022, fans after watching the show took to their Twitter handles and expressed their thoughts on the same.

Anupama Namaste America Twitter Review

Reportedly, the prequel Anupama Namaste America will follow the life of Anupama in 2005 when she and Vanraj were young. It will have a total of 11-episodes and most of the characters will reprise their roles in the prequel series. After the premiere of the first episode, the internet is buzzing with netizens' expressing their opinion on the show. Most of the users hailed Moti baa and Anupama's characters in the show.

One of the users wrote, "Anu was so innocent, gorgeous and full of life but those two mothers and son duo has crashed her dreams from the start ..,#Prequel only makes me dislike both baa & V more #Anupamaa #NamasteAmerica"

Take a look-

Another wrote, "A livewire of beauty, innocence, thrill, cuteness, acting u have been @TheRupali  in the very first episode of #namasteamerica Performance par excellence #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa"

Take a look-

Here take a look at other netizens' reactions-

 

 

 

 

More about Anupama

Anupama is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Bengali series Sreemoyee. It was initially launched in July 2020 on Star Plus and already aired over 500 episodes. The series follows the life of a Gujarati homemaker, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly, and how she deals with every circumstance in her life.

Image: Instagram@rupaliganguly

