'Anupama - Namaste America' Inside Pictures Go Viral Ahead Of Release; Check It Out

As Rupali Ganguly-starrer TV show, Anupama is garnering immense love and fame from the audience for its thought-provoking plotline and talented cast members, it was recently revealed the makers were coming up with a special prequel show for the same narrating Anupama's story. As the actor, Rupali Ganguly, who essays the lead role of Anupama in the show, recently unveiled the teaser of the show, a bunch of inside pictures from the show recently surfaced online creating a buzz among the netizens.

Directed by Romesh Kalra, Anupama features Rupali Ganguly as Anupama, Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia, Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya Shah and more. The show's TRPs have been increasing by leaps and bounds making it the top-rated show so far. As the fans are thrilled to watch the prequel to the show, here's all you need to know.

Anupama: Namaste America to release on 25 April

As the fans await the release of Anupama's prequel titled Anupama: Namaste America, a series of photos from the set recently surfaced online and escalated the curiosity of the fans. As the show will focus on Anu's life 17 years ago, the photos gave glimpses of young Anu and Vanraj along with their kids Samar and Toshu in their teenage years. It also gave a sneak peek at their house as to how it looked 17 years ago. Take a look at the pictures below-

As we eagerly wait for the premiere of ANUPAMA--NAMASTE AMERICA only on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's the first look at ANUPAMA home sweet home from 17 years ago.Catch in all as the PREQUEL GLIMPSE Is Here.#AnupamaNamasteAmerica #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/QrH46xvUna — Anjali Sidana (@iamanjali_4) April 5, 2022

Rupali Ganguly recently took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled the teaser of the upcoming Anupama's prequel in which she can be seen dressed as Anupama while announcing the release date of the new show. In the video, she can be seen talking about an important incident that happened in Anupama's life 17 years ago that changed her life. She even mentioned how thrilled and delighted she was to share the story with everyone. She further recalled the time when she received a chance to be an actor and added that if she wouldn't have grabbed that opportunity then she wouldn't have been standing in front of her fans as Anupama.

While teasing the upcoming prequel of the show, she revealed the special 11-episodes show will be released on 25 April 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. In the caption, she wrote, 'Dekhiye Anupama ki zindagi ka vo panna jo aaj tak kisi ne nahi dekha! Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25." Watch the teaser-

Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly