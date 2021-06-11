'Anupamaa' 11 June Spoiler: Hasmukh Gives Anupamaa Her Share, Leaves Kavya Shocked

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some major drama as Kavya sticks the board "Just married" on her car to let everyone in Ahmedabad know that they've tied the knot. However, Leela tells her that it's not right as their name is already tarnished because of her. Kavya tells everyone to become a little modern and asks them to not shy away. She tells them that her marriage with Vanraj will shut everyone's mouth.

Anupamaa 11 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 11 June 2021 full episode, the Shahs separate in different cars and are all set to reach home. Hasmukh and Leela join Rakhi and wonder how the house will look like without Anupamaa. Samar, Nandani, Toshu, Pakhi go with Anupamaa and get emotional. In the car, they recall all the fond memories and share warm family hugs.

Anupamaa seeks blessings from her parents and decides to leave for her house. She tells Kavya to take good care of her children and also asks her to make a space in everyone's heart. However, the latter is very happy to know that she's going and that now, she will run the house according to her own norms.

Before she leaves, Hasmukh asks her to wait and tells her that he needs to give her something important. He tells everyone that he's divided the house share into three parts, for Vanraj, Dolly and Anupamaa. After hearing this, Anupamaa breaks down in tears, whereas Rakhi and Kavya are left shell-shocked as the new daughter-in-law has been giving nothing. Kavya decides to hatch a new plan to steal the property, whereas the family decides to welcome Anupamaa again as she battled her illness.

Kavya thinks that the preps are done for her, and then realises that it's for Anupamaa. When she questions Baapuji, he tells her that Anupamaa will only be the daughter of their house and that no one can take her place. Kavya loses her cool and thinks of doing the unthinkable, whereas Vanraj maintains silence and doesn't utter a word while his parents welcome Anupamaa all over again in the Shah household.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.