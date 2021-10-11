Anupamaa 11 October 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Lashes Out At Kavya For Taking The Job

Anupamaa 11 October 2021 episode begins with Anuj telling Kavya to think about the consequences before taking up the job while Kavya assures him that Vanraj will not create any nuisance in the office. Anuj further warns her that if Vanraj does anything, he will no more be Anuj but will become Anuj Kapadia. He later informs Kavya that she needs to address him as 'Sir' as all his employees do the same. When Kavya thanks him, he says that she needs to thank Anu.

Anupamaa 11 October 2021 written update:

Pakhi bakes a cake for everyone

On the other hand, Baa feels that there is someone in the kitchen and she walks inside to check, she finds Pakhi baking a cake. Pakhi then informs her that she topped her exams and she wants to cheer everyone up with the cake. She further says that when parents fight, even children become upset. Meanwhile, kavya meets Anu and thanks her for allowing her to work in the office. She further asks Anu whether she had a thought of not letting her work with her to which Anu says that even if they are not friends, they can work together. Anu also recalls how Kavya took her side in front of the family when she wanted to work and never insulted her. Anu further urges her to work with dedication as there are a lot of women whose dreams are linked with her.

Samar meets with an accident at the event

Bapuji then arrives and tells Baa that Vanraj fired the chef to which Baa assumes that the chef must have stolen the chowmein. Bapuji then her that this is happening because of Vanraj and the latter needs to understand that Anu will not come to save him every time. On the other hand, Pakhi gets excited and waits for Vanraj and Kavya. Kinjal then sees Nandini worried to which she informs that Samar met with a small accident at the event. Kinjal then gets shocked and asks her to share the details. Nandini then says that Samar feels it happened because of Rohan but she says that it is not possible because Rohan does not know he is away for the event.

Later on, as Anu and Kavya arrive, Vanraj looks at them furiously while Pakhi comes in and informs them that she topped the exams. They all bless her and feel proud to see how she baked a cake on her own. On the other hand, Devika cannot believe that Anuj hired Kavya and tells him to take care of Anu as Kavya will definitely create some nuisance in the office. Anuj then praises Anu and tells Devika that he learns something new from Anu every day. On the other hand, Kavya tells Vanraj and the family that she has accepted Anuj's job offer. Vanraj fumes as he hears Kavya's words and asks her how can she work under Anu and Anuj who insulted her husband. Kavya then tells him that they need money and if she will not take up this job, they will have to beg for money from others. Vanraj then says that Anuj is Anu's puppet.

Image: Anupamaa poster