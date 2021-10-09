Anupamaa 9 October 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Misbehaves With A Customer At The Cafe

Anupamaa 9 October 2021 episode begins with Vanraj trying to stop Samar from going to the event while the latter tells him not to waste his time as he will not stop. Samar then asks Anu to focus on her work. Vanraj then lashes out at Anu and says that he does not care whatever she or Anuj do but he will get affected if anything happens to his kids. Anu then stands silently and walks away. Kavya then tells Vanraj that she has some work and then leaves before Vanraj could ask her where she was going.

Anupamaa 9 October 2021 written update:

Kavya meets Anuj and Anu at the office

As Kavya and Anu leave, Baa observes the situation of how her son is sitting at home while Kavya and Anu have work to do. On the other hand, An discusses her idea with Devika to which the latter says that she loves it. As the talk further, Anu tells Devika that Anuj came into his life as a blessing. Anuj overhears their conversation with a smile on his face. Anu continues that Bapuji told her once how God sends someone as a blessing into our lives and adds that Anuj was the messenger of God in her life.

Anuj loves Anu’s idea

Anuj then walks inside and greets Anu and Devika. Anuj then asks Anu if she has any idea by which they could gather ladies for the business to which she says that they can conduct a cooking competition with prize money so that more ladies get attracted. Anu then approves the idea and says that Anu will be the judge of the competition. Anu agrees to it and tells Anuj to be the judge too because he cooks well too. The three of them then join the hands to get going with the idea. On the other hand, Samar talks to Nandini through a video call and tells her not to be scared of Rohan while the latter overhears their conversation secretly. Meanwhile, some customers ask for Anu’s signature dish while Vanraj furiously misbehaves with them. Mamaji then arrives and tells him to change his attitude otherwise the cafe will get closed soon. Vanraj later waits for Kavya’s call while the latter talk with Anuj about the job. Anuj then warns her to keep Vanraj in control otherwise he will fire her. He then reveals that Anu has decided to give her the job.

Anupamaa 10 October 2021 spoiler:

As Vanraj learns that Anu and Anuj have hired Kavya, he insults Anu and Anuj. Kavya then tells him that he needs to see a doctor to which he loses his cool and breaks a vase. Anu then holds his hand to see if he was bleeding but he pushes her. Pakhi watches all this and says that if parents are not happy, they get a divorce then what does a child needs to do if she is not happy with her parents.

