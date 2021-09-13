Anupamaa 13 September 2021 Written Update: Anuj Recalls His Failed Proposal To Anupamaa

One of the top-rated shows on television, Anupamaa is taking the progressive turn of introducing a changed and independent Anupamaa putting her foot down to make her business idea into a reality. After impressing her friend from the past with her exemplary business proposal, Anupamaa also manages to earn his praises by feeding him food at her cafe. Anuj finally gets to meet Rakhi but fails to recognize her. Meanwhile, Vanraj rages from jealousy as he witnesses the old-time friends rekindling their bond.

Anupamaa 13 September 2021 written update:

Anuj recalls his proposal to Anupamaa 26 years ago

After leaving Anuj's office, Kavya tries to provoke Leela against Anupamaa by saying that the latter's behaviour has changed since Anuj has made an entry into her life. However, Kavya ends up getting an earful from Leela. Anupamaa returns her laptop to Kinjal and assures her that Anuj's name will not be mentioned in the house after the deal is done.

On the other hand, Anuj recalls his failed proposal to Anupamaa 26 years ago after he was met with an accident and admitted to a hospital. Anuj remembers Devika informing him about Anupamaa's marriage and how late he was to meet Anupama as the Baarat had already reached her doorstep. After seeing the smile on her face, Anuj had taken the decision to forget his love and return to the US with a broken heart. After being insisted by GK to pursue his love for Anupamaa once again, Anuj denied it by that Anupamaa has become a strong woman and totally capable of standing on her own feet.

Vanraj gets jealous of Anupamaa and Anuj's bond

Meanwhile, Anupamaa delightfully watches Samar and Nandini dancing together. Anuj arrives at Anupamaa's cafe where she feeds him with his handmade food. On the other hand, Vanraj and Kavya witness Anupamaa and Anuj smiling and rekindling their old friendship. Rakhi meets Anuj but the latter fails to recollect their meeting in Chicago. Vanraj approaches Anuj and asks about Anupamaa's food. Later, Anupamaa lets Anuj pay as he visited the Cafe as a customer. In the end, Anuj asks Anupamaa to show him the dance academy.

