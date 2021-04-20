Anupamaa 20 April Episode Spoiler: Anupama Lashes Out At Kavya For Hitting Pakhi

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly. The latest episode of Anupamaa on 19th April showed Anupama's children and family finding out about her impending divorce with Vanraj. Read here to find out what will happen next in Anupamaa 20 April episode.

Anupamaa 20 April episode spoiler

From the preview of the 20th April episode of Anupamaa, viewers see that Anu intervenes between Pakhi and Kavya who is seen hitting her. An enraged Anu tells Kavya that by wearing a designer lehenga she can look good as a bride but she cannot become a good sister-in-law, wife or daughter-in-law. The next morning, she goes to Vanraj's room to find him and Anu is seen muttering to herself where has Vanraj disappeared suddenly. At the same time, she finds a note stuck on the mirror and it is addressed to her. With a shocked expression, she reads the note. The viewers are left on this cliff hanger anticipating what will happen next on Anupamaa's latest episode.

Anupamaa latest episode update

The 19th April episode of Anupamaa shows the entire family knowing about Anupama and Vanraj's divorce. With only 48 hours remaining for their divorce, the family and Anupama vow to not cry and keep themselves happy. Pakhi writes a heartfelt note to the universe and a desire in the note to keep her parents' lives happy. Samar, who is sitting beside her, wipes her tears and tells her that he wishes to write the same thing. Pakhi then blindfolds him and takes him to the living room where he finds Anu and Nandini. They then proceed for cake-cutting.

Later that night, Anupama passes by Vanraj's room. She starts recollecting how Kavya informed the family about their impending divorce. She attempts to knock on the door but holds herself back. Reluctantly, she returns to her room to go to bed. She is unable to sleep as she keeps remembering the recent events and Kavya's words. Vanraj, on the other hand, also cannot sleep and he thinks about the recent events while laying on his bed. They both simultaneously think that they only have 48 hours left together with their family.

