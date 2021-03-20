Anupamaa 20 March Episode Spoiler: A Heavy-hearted Anupamaa To Start A New Chapter?

Anupamaa's 19 March episode took the story of its central characters forward while paving the way for the future storyline that the makers of the Anupamaa can be seen adapting. Anupamaa's latest episode essentially saw its fair share of twists and turns, revelations and souring of relationships. One can read on to see what might happen in the upcoming episode in order to get a sense of where will the makers of the same take the show now. The update of Anupamaa today's march 20 episode includes Anupamaa Spoilers. Read on to see what will happen in Anupamaa 20 March episode.

Anupamaa 20 March 2021 full Episode Spoilers:

The first few moments of the promo of the upcoming Anupamaa latest episode revealed that the titular character did not leave the house due to Pakhi, which caused Kavya to exhibit an unexplained degree of anger. Later on, Vanraj asked Kavya to talk to Babuji regarding the ownership of the property. This sequence is followed by that of Kavya hugging Vanraj after seeing Ba and Anupama joining forces one more time. This, for some reason, gets Ba irritated, which prompts Vanraj to tell Kavya to not repeat what she just did. Anupama sees a gift in his room that came with a small space, which was occupied by her name that was written in it. The scenes so far are hinting at the fact that the Shah house may get further divided.

More Anupamaa 20 March Episode spoilers:

Later on, Samar, Anupama's son can be seen promising a mansion-esque house to his mother. Anupama signs a paper and then gives it to Vanraj, which is followed by her saying that their home officially belongs to Vanraj now. In a relatively emotional turn of events, she can be heard saying that when her own husband is not hers, she has no discernable use for the piece of real estate that she once called her home. This indicates that Anupamaa may now turn a new chapter in her life. One learns that a total of 100 have enrolled in the dance class, post which the children can later be heard trying to cheer up Anupamaa by saying that her dance academy is going to start with a bang. Although Anupamaa can be seen expressing her satisfaction regarding the same, one can sense that she is sad about everything that is happening in her life in the recent past on the personal front.