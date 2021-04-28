Anupamaa 27 April Written Update: Kavya Asks Vanraj To Make A Final Decision About Divorce

In Anupamaa April 27 episode, Anupama gets a checkup from a doctor after she falls unconsciously. Kavya gives an ultimatum to Vanraj he will have to take a final decision and she will not let him back out this time. Samar confronts Vanraj for constantly pushing him away.

Anupamaa 27 April written update

Anupamaa latest episode starts with Vanraj holding Anupama since she fell unconscious in the previous episode. Kavya enters and helps her to get on the bed and asks her to take some rest. Nandini hopes that her aunt won't create any drama. She asks a passerby about an artificial tree and she tells her it's a wish tree and one can write their wishes on the tree to fulfill their wishes.

Nandini writes a wish for Anu, Vanraj, and Kavya to reduce negativity in their lives and sticks them on the tree. Anu reminisces Kavya informing the family about her divorce, Vanraj reminisces Anu confronting him, and Kavya reminisces alleging Anu. The nurse enters to check on Anu and Vanraj and Kavya leave.

Nandini checks on Anupama's health

Nandini comes in asks her if she is well, she tells her body is fine but her mind is not. She tells her about the time when her mother used to tell her that everything will be fine once she gets married and she should look at her now. She says they were all worried about Vanraj for two days and he doesn't seem to care. He neither cares for her nor for his parents and children. She says she shouldn't have come to meet him. She tells she is broken inside and Nandini tells her it is okay to worry about family but she should also take care of herself. She calls her jokingly a "rockstar" and says she is only happy when she speaks like Samar. She tells her she loves everyone and she a dear friend to her now. Nandini tells she is lucky to meet Samar because she could meet Anu because of him.

Vanraj and Kavya argue with each other

Vanraj asks Kavya why she had come to visit him. She tells him not to insult her and says she has loved a person, not a tennis ball who keeps changing the court every now and then. Vanraj tells her he is suffering and Kavya tells him not to play a victim here and Anupama and she are the ones suffering because of him. She asks him to think clearly and make a decision and inform them and tells him she won't let him back out this time and leaves.

Nandini talks to Kavya to make a decision

Nandini hears their conversation and asks Kavya if she is okay. She tells her how can she be okay if she is stuck at the same point in her life for 8 years. She says she feels she is stuck on the treadmill and will remain at the same place and she doesn't have a proper home. Nandini reminds her she asked for someone who was already some else's.

Kavya tells her she used to be a bold independent woman and now Vanraj treats her like a puppet. Nandini asks her to do something and she says she has come here to make a final decision. She says she doesn't care if it is happy or sad but she wants an ending to her story. She asks Nandini she Anu is okay and Nandini tells her she is fine and is calling her.

Kavya meets Anu in the room. Anu asks her did she talk to Vanraj, she tells her she has asked for an ultimatum this time. She apologizes to her for her behavior and says she has lost her patience with him. Anu says she can imagine. Kavya says she had an arranged marriage but she is a fool to fall for such a man and is fed up with his tantrums.

Samar confronts Vanraj for pushing him away

Samar calls Vanraj crying to talk to his mom and he heard that his mom was unconscious. Vanraj tells him she is fine and he can talk with her after the check-up. Samar says every time he tries to get closer to him he pushes him away. Vanraj says he will not understand him and Samar says as if he understands others' problems and insecurities and instead of solving their problems he is only increasing them. Vanraj thinks everyone wants him to understand them but no one understands him.

Kavya and Anu recall their past friendship

Anu tells Kavya if she keeps staying angry she will also need medical treatment. They both laugh and Kavya says they could have been good friends if it wasn't for Vanraj. Anu reminds her she always considered her as a friend and Kavya reminisces their friendship in past. Anu says they are all three stuck now. Kavya says only both of them are suffering. Anu says they both are stuck on separate boats close to each other Vanraj is watching the drama from far and he would not care even if they drown. Anu says being women they don't have the luxury of running from the situation as men do. Anu says Vanraj will never get on board with her boat, he will have to decide his future with Kavya only.

