Anupamaa 28 May Episode Spoilers: Will Vanraj Break Off His Upcoming Nuptials With Kavya?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 27 episode showed Kavya making wedding preparations for the next day while Vanraj tries to figure out how to get out of getting married. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 28 may episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 28

In the preview of the Anupamaa 28 may episode, fans can see Vanraj telling a shocked Anupama that he doesn't want to marry Kavya. Before she can react however, Kinjal's mother Rakhi enters the scene. Rakhi then taunts Vanraj, that whether he marries Kavya or not, the scene will be entertaining to watch.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode (May 27)

Anupamaa latest episode begins exactly where the previous episode left off, which was Vanraj standing outside the courthouse, assuming that Kavya's divorce was not finalised. However, Kavya immediately informs Vanraj that she's divorced upon seeing him. She then tells vanraj that the two of them are free to marry one another.

Back at the resort, Baa and the others are sitting in Anupama's room having fun. When the family sees the resort making arrangements for Kavya and Vanraj's wedding at the former's request, Samar says he won't attend. However, Anu then tells him that Kavya isn't the only one getting married, his father is too, and he should be happy for his father.

Vanraj and Kavya return home to find the family at Anupama's room which annoys Vanraj. Kavya then asks Anupama to come out and tells her about her divorce. She then proceeds to give everyone sweets in celebration. She also asks Adi to make sure the decorations are perfect and Baa to help her make some mehendi for the wedding.

While Kavya merrily dances, Vanraj's kids talk about how they don't want Kavya in their lives. On the other hand, Baa grinds mehendi even though she doesn't want to. While talking to Anu, Baa talks about how nothing is in anybody's control and what has to happen, will happen. Kavya on the other hand makes wedding preparations and surprises an annoyed Vanraj a sherwani.

Kavya asks Nandini to help her get ready while Baa asks Vanraj why he doesn't look happy. She tells Vanraj that he still has time to think about everything, and if he doesn't want to go through with the wedding, he shouldn't. Baa then compares Kavya to Anupama and tells Vanraj that even if Kavya turns out to be a good wife, she will never be a good daughter-in-law.

Nandini helps Kavya with various ideas for her bridal look but tells her that she won't attend the wedding if Samar, Toshu, and Pakhi don't. On the other hand, Anupama's kids are refusing to be happy for their father's impending nuptials. She tells them that their father might not have been a good husband, but he was always a good father and that they should be happy for him.

