'Anupamaa' 4 September 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Gets Jealous Of Anu & Anuj's Friendship

Anupamaa 4 September episode begins with Kavya and Vanraj returning home from the hotel and thinking about Anuj Kapadia. Kavya then says that Anuj is quite rich and handsome while Vanraj recalls an instance when he once learnt about Anuj having a crush on Anu during her college days. Kavya further praises Anuj and says that he is a nice person but Vanraj says that he is too nice to be true and this is somewhat unbelievable. Anu then returns home from the reunion.

Anupamaa 4 September 2021 written update:

Kavya taunts Anu about Anuj Kapadia

Later, Devika meets Anuj and asks why didn’t he drop Anu to which he says that Anu refused. Anuj then asks Devika about Anu’s problem to which she tells him everything about her trouble. Meanwhile, Pakhi and Kinjal get excited about seeing Anu and ask her if Anuj Kapadia is really her friend. Kavya then tells everyone that Anu was dancing with Anuj to which she says that she was dancing with all her friends and not just Anuj. Kavya then taunts Anu whether she is hiding her relationship with Anuj. Anu then gives a befitting reply to her saying that she is not like her who hid their relationship for 9 years. Pakhi then asks if Anuj is the same person about whom Devika told them but Anu shuts her up saying that no one will talk about it in the house from now onwards. Later, kavya tries to inquire from Pakhi what she was talking about but the latter makes an excuse and says that she does not remember.

Kavya asks Vanraj to befriend Anuj

Later, as Anuj reaches home, his father whom he refers to as GK asks him why he came so early. They both then have a fun conversation when GK tells him that he wants him to get married. GK further says that he even met a girl at the temple today and wants him to meet her. Anuj does not take that conversation seriously after which GK asks him whether he met Anu at the party. Anuj then shows him their dance video. Later, Kavya insists on Vanraj to befriend Anuj as they do not have enough time to return Rakhi’s money. Meanwhile, Samar speaks to Anu about his fight with Rohan to which she says that he needs to believe in his love. Anu then receives a call from Devika who asks her about Anuj but Anu avoids it. Meanwhile, Anuj thinks of helping Anu and getting her out of her troubles.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM