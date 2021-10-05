Anupamaa 5 October 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Creates A Scene During The Pooja

Anupamaa 5 October 2021 episode begins with Anu and Anuj performing the pooja while Baa, Vanraj and Kavya making an entry. Even Anuj’s brother, Bhavesh arrives at the venue. Vanraj asks him where his mother was to which he says that she is not well. Bapuji then asks Baa why she came to which she says that her son asked me to accompany him. Bapuji then warns her that if Vanraj creates a drama, he will not tolerate it. Meanwhile, pandit asks Anuj and Anu to mark their handprint on a piece of paper before beginning their partnership. As they do it, the paper flies and sticks to Vanraj’s shirt leaving a mark on it.

Anupamaa 5 October 2021 written update

Kavya urges Vanraj not to make a scene

As everyone stands after the pooja, Bhavesh wishes Anuj good luck to which Kavya says that he never talked so politely with Vanraj. She also says that he is doing it because Anuj is rich. She then asks Vanraj to calm himself and not create a scene at the pooja. Anu then tells Vanraj that she knows he is not her to attend the pooja but talk to her. She then warns her that if he needs to talk about something, he should watch his tone. Meanwhile, the media arrives to interact with Anuj and Anu. Bapuji then asks Baa to stop Vanraj from creating a mess to which the latter says that the way he does not stop Anu from doing anything, she will also not stop Vanraj.

Vanraj lashes out at Anuj and Anu

Later, Kavya again urges Vanraj to stay quiet and tells him that they should stay in Anuj’s good books to save their career. Vanraj says that he will confront Anuj for sending him the letter. Meanwhile, Anuj interacts with the media and later leaves asking them to talk to Anu. Anuj then talks to Pakhi if everything is fine. She then asks whether he still loves her mother to which Anuj coughs. Pakhi then expresses her desire to keep her parents together as she cannot see her family broken. Anuj then assures her that he will always remain Anu’s friend. He then asks her to befriend her while Vanraj watches them and gets jealous. Later on, Vanraj confronts Anuj for insulting him and sending him the letter. Anuj then clarifies that one of his employees must have sent him the letter after approving his business idea. Vanraj then taunts Anu and insults her and Anuj while they both lash out at him in return.

Image: Anupamaa poster