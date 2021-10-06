Anupamaa 6 October 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Misbehaves With Anu And Anuj

Anupamaa 6 October 2021 episode continues with Vanraj insulting Anu and her relationship with Anuj while stating that she can have an open relationship with him. On hearing this Anuj loses his cool and tells him to behave like an adult as it is not an arm-wrestling competition. Vanraj continues to humiliate Anuj and Anu while Bapuji and GK intervene to make them stop fighting. Vanraj then tells Anuj that he can have a romantic relationship with Anu but warns him not to malign his family’s image.

Anupamaa 6 October 2021 Written Update:

Vanraj burns Anuj’s offer letter

Vanraj then fumes and burns the letter sent by Anuj and also announces that he and his family is burning all the ties with Anuj from now onwards. Vanraj then leaves with Kavya and Baa while Bapuji apologises to GK for Vanraj’s behaviour. At home, Kavya yells at Vanraj for misbehaving with Anuj while Baa says that whatever he did was right. Kavya then says that they are in a situation where they cannot go against Anuj as Anu has taken a loan from him. She also explains that Anuj has the power to destroy their cafe and worsen their financial condition.

Anuj encourages Anu to live independently

On the other hand, Anuj finds Anu crying in the corner of the basement. Anu then apologises to him and says that she never had a peaceful life and was used to all the humiliation but this time, she made GK feel insulted. Anuj then stops her and says that he decided not to interfere in her personal life but now he wants to cross his limits today as a friend and tell her that her life is not as broken as his/. Anuj further says that she has a supportive family and a great friend who love her so it does not matter if Vanraj and Toshu do not understand her feelings. He then encourages her to stop tolerating the humiliation from others and fight for her own happiness. He further shares more encouraging words with her and offers a handkerchief to wipe her tears. On the other hand, as Bapuji apologises to GK, the latter says that it is not his mistake that his son did not learn values from him. Bhavesh then intervened and says that that he was tolerating Vanraj’s misbehaviour for a long time and felt good that Anu’s mother is not present there. Bapuji then leaves with Kinjal and Samar while Anuj vents out his anger on a cement bag.

Anupamaa 7 October 2021 spoiler:

In the upcoming episode, Devika will meet Anuj and tell him that whatever happens, Anu will never leave her family to which Anuj says that he asked Anu to leave her house. On the other hand, Anu confronts Vanraj and warns him that she will not tolerate his attitude anymore.

Image: Anupamaa poster