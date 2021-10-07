'Anupamaa' 7 October 2021 Written Update: Anu Comes Out Even Stronger Than Before

Anupamaa 7 October 2021 episode begins with Bapuji and others entering the Shah house with the others when Vanraj talks to him about how he wanted to show Anuj his real place. Vanraj further says that he knows he is angry at him to which Bapuji folds his hand in front of him and walks to his room.

On the other hand, Devika finds Anuj where the latter asks her why Anu is the one who suffers the most. He further adds that if Vanraj had a problem with him then he would have talked to him and he would not have dared to insult Anu.

Anupamaa 7 October 2021 written update:

Anuj cries for Anu

As Anuj speaks his heart out in front of Devika, he cries out loud to which Devika says that Anu will never leave her family as she loves them a lot nor she will ever leave the sorrows that trouble her. Anuj then sits stunned and tells her that he asked Anu to leave her family and live independently. He then feels guilty of asking Anu to live separately while Devika tells her not to feel that way as he just wants her to be happy.

Anu’s befitting reply to Vanraj

Meanwhile, Anu reaches the Shah house and Vanraj asks him whether there is anything left to be said. Anu then apologises to him to which he asks y why. She then takes a stool and stands on it while staring into Vanraj’s eyes. On the other hand, Anu is about to tear the handprint page when GK stops him. Later, Anu tells Vanraj that he is afraid of watching her match his level and that’s the reason why he keeps screaming. She also tells him how her success troubles Vanraj and then asks him to make it a habit as she will not stop. Anu further tells him that she will pray to God that he finds peace in his life. Baa then shouts at Anu to which she stops her and tells her she has had enough today. The next day, As Anuj worries about Anu, he sees that she is sitting in the office. As he meets her, she thanks him for encouraging her while Anuj apologises to her for asking her to leave her family. Anu then says that she wants to grow but not without her family. On the other hand, Nandini gets worried about Rohan while Samar calms her down.

Anupamaa 8 October 2021 spoiler:

Kavya yells at Vanraj as he keeps thinking about Anuj and Anu all day while on the other hand, Baa tells Anu to break her relation with Anuj because a boy and a girl can never be friends.

Image: Anupamaa poster