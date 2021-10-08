Anupamaa 8 October 2021 Written Update: Kavya Yells At Vanraj For Being Obsessed With Anu

Anupamaa 8 October 2021 episode begins with Anu and Anuj sitting together in the office while Anu asking him about what more work does she needs to do. Anuj then calms her down and tells her that they do not need to do all the work at once and can do the rest of the work tomorrow. Anuj then gets a heard rush to which Anu asks him if everything is fine, he then reveals that he has a migraine. Anu then asks him whether he ate anything to which he denies it and she scolds him for that.

Anupamaa 8 October 2021 written update:

Anu takes care of Anuj

As Anu learns that Anuj has not eaten anything since morning, she goes outside and gets chocolate milk for him. Anu then apologises to Anuj for scolding him and then leaves for home. Meanwhile, Anuj feels that though he was with Anu all day, he still wants her to stay. In the cafe, as Vanraj sits alone, Anu arrives and talks about why he has a problem with her and Anuj’s friendship when they do not have any relation between them. She further asks him why does he keep interfering in her life when she never interfered in his life. Anu also asks Vanraj why does he keep showing that he still has a right on her after being separated. She also tells him that whenever they fight, the family breaks into two teams and even their relationship gets ruined. Vanraj then gets a call from someone and he realises that his conversation with Anu is his imagination.

Kavya humiliates Vanraj in front of everyone

As Vanraj realises that it is his imaginations, he sees Anu entering the dance academy. He decides to speak to her but she suddenly gets a call from Anuj and Vanraj fumes and closes the door. On the other hand, Anuj tells GK that he is missing Anu to which he asks him to call her. Anuj then denies it while GK tells him to pray to God so that He gives him a chance to speak to Anu. On the other hand, Anu, Nandini and Kinjal make Anu’s email id and listing the names of women who could be approached for their hotel business. Anu then shares an idea of asking Baa’s friends to which Baa arrives and warns her not to ruin her image further. Kavya and Vanraj then arrive while having an argument. Kavya tells him that she will handle the cafe from now on as he is obsessed with Anu and Anuj rather than their cafe. The next day, Vanraj asks about Samar and realises he is not at home. As he asks Anu about him, he learns that he is travelling out of the city. He then has a heated argument with him over the phone when he learns that he is going because of Anuj.

Anupamaa 9 October 2021 spoiler:

As Vanraj and Kavya indulged in an argument the other day, the latter goes to meet Anuj to inform him that she wants to work in his company. On the other hand, Vanraj does not find Kavya in the house and speculates that she must’ve gone to meet Anuj.

