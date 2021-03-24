Anupamaa Actor Madalsa Sharma's Don't Rush Challenge With Her Co-stars Wins Over Fans

Anupamaa actors Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Nidhi Shah are the latest to join in on the "Dont rush challenge". The challenge requires one to perform certain dance moves to the beats of the song Don't Rush by Young T & Bugsey. A host of actors from Vicky Kaushal to Samantha Akkineni have joined in on the latest trend showing off their dance skills as well as tweaking them with their own little original renditions.

Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Nidhi Shah have also finally joined in on the viral trend. Madalsa recently shared a video on her Instagram handle with her Anupamaa co-stars. In the video, the trio can be seen dancing to the song. Madalsa and Nidhi can be seen in sarees while Sudhanshu can be seen wearing a sherwani, all in shades of red. The actors look like they performed the challenge on the sets of Anupamaa itself. Madalsa shared the post with the caption, "Can you beat our “Don’t Rush” challenge?!". Take a look at the post below.

Fans react to Anupamaa actors' Dont Rush Challenge

The Dont Rush challenge by Anupamaa actors Madalsa, Sudhanshu and Nidhi prompted a number of excited responses from fans. Actors like Tassnim Nerurkar and Jaswir Kaur also commented on the post with heart and lovestruck emojis with Tassnim even adding "Woooohoooo". Actress Nidhi Shah commented on Madalsa's post asking "Can we do this again?" to which Madalsa responded saying "Yes" with a few laughing emojis. Many of Madalsa's fans also commented on the post complimenting the actress' latest feat. Many of her fans simply praised the trio's looks while other fans were in awe of the dance moves performed by the ladies in sarees. Many fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the trendy trio. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Anupamaa

Based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee, Anupamaa focuses on a devoted housewife who is the titular character, mother and daughter-in-law who loves her family and fulfils all their needs, ignoring her own. Bereft of the same love and respect in her house from her own family members, she realises the bitter truth and sets out to live her life on her own terms. The series stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles with actors like Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Nerurkar, Nidhi Shah and others in supporting roles. Have a look at the trailer below.

Image sources - Madalsa Sharma Instagram, Nidhi Shah Instagram

