Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies Aged 51 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Nitesh Pandey, who recently made a cameo appearance in the popular show Anupamaa is no more. The actor died on Wednesday (May 24). He suffered a cardiac arrest.

Nitesh was 51 at the time of his passing. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his death and tweeted, "Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri . His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones . Om shanti ." Take a look at the tweet below:

More about Nitesh Pandey

Nitesh Pandey made his debut in the television industry after starring in Tejas. He played the role of a detective in the show. Aside from it, he also did several shows including Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo, Sunaina, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Indiawaali Maa and Durgesh Nandani among others. He was last seen in Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa where he played the role of Anuj Kapadia's (Gaurav Khanna) best friend Dheeraj Kumar. He has also worked in films including Om Shanti Om, Badhaai Do, Rangoon, Madaari, Hunterrr, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Mickey Virus, Dabangg 2, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, and Khosla Ka Ghosla among others.

Talking about his personal life, he got married to Ashwini Kalsekar in 1998. However, they got divorced in 2022. Later, he tied the knot with actress Arpita Pandey.