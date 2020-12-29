'Indiawaali Maa' Actor Nitesh Pandey Talks About The Anniversary Special Episode

Indiawaali Maa of Sony Entertainment Television recently delved into a new narrative, drawing a parallel between two love stories that are twenty years apart. The storyline shows how Love Aaj Kal today, concerning Rohan and Cheenu's love story and Rohan's parents, Kaku and Hasmukh's age-old love story, has been different from Love Aaj Kal long ago.

In the recent episode, the much loved on-screen couple Kaku and Hasmukh played by actors Suchita Trivedi and Nitesh Pandey celebrated their wedding anniversary and commemorated the 28 years of togetherness.

As quoted by Nitesh Pandey’s PR team, the actor went on to talk about the anniversary special episode saying, “Marriage is a constant, work-in-progress project. These days, we don’t get to witness many healthy and stable relationships. However, Kaku and Hasmukh are different. They share an old school love. They respect and trust each other in every circumstance. Usually, after so many years, couples tend to take each other for granted”.

He added, “Honestly, I see a lot of myself and my wife in Hasmukh and Kaku’s relationship. It reminds me of our love and how it all began. Which is why it’s so endearing to see Kaku and Hasmukh on screen. It’s important to set an example for today’s generation on how to cherish love long term. Needless to say, the anniversary special episode is extremely close to me."

Indiawaali Maa plot

Nitesh Pandey, who essays the character of Hasmukh in the much-acclaimed show, will go on to narrate his love story with Kaku. The show is similar to Rishi Kapoor's telling Saif Ali Khan about his past in Love Aaj Kal. So, it's going to make viewers relish the sweet romance between Kaku and Hasmukh that was set about 25 odd years ago. Both the actors will also have a younger look to portray their characters, indulged in a childlike, innocent, and beautiful sequence. The show also goes on to garner heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its storyline and acting skills. Interested viewers can watch Indiawaali Maa only on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

