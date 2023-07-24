Anupamaa Actor Sagar Parekh Reveals If He Is Quitting Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. It has consistently ranked number 1 on the TRP chart since its premiere. Recently, a promo of the show hinted that Samar Shah, played by Sagar Parekh will be killed off. This also sparked speculation that Sagar was planning to quit the show.

3 things you need to know

Anupamaa aired in July 2020.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles.

Sagar Parekh replaced Paras Kalnawat and is currently essaying the role of Samar Shah.

Sagar Parekh talks about Anupamaa promo

Recently, a viral promo of Anupamaa has been doing the rounds on social media which left fans shocked. The promo showed Anupamaa arriving at the Shah house in tears, asking about Samar. However, Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) reveals that Samar has passed away which added to the suspense and speculation surrounding Samar's character.

So they've updated the promo with 2-3 new lines.. from Anu & MD resp



Anu: "Choti ko meri aur meri mamta hi zaroorat hai. Bahut zaroorat hai" #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/X7xBPjHtD8 — Ekta (@ektajesswani) July 15, 2023

Sagar Parekh shared some insights into the upcoming twist in an interview with India Forums. While he did not divulge details, he mentioned that there are exciting developments in the story that will shock everyone. He also said that he is still in the show and his character won't be dying. Sagar Parekh joined the cast of Anupamaa after replacing Paras Kalnawat.

(Sagar Parekh replaced Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa | Image: Sagar Parekh/Instagram)

Anupamaa continues to win over audiences

Anupamaa is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. The show traces the life of the eponymous character, a self-sacrificing homemaker, who goes through several challenges to carve her own identity. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Malhotra and Alpana Buch among others.