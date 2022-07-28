'Anupamaa': Gaurav Khanna's Character Anuj To Die In The Show? Here's What Actor Revealed

Actor Gaurav Khanna recently reacted to rumours of his character Anuj's death in the hit Star Plus show Anupamaa. Fans have been speculating his end on the show following the latest promo of Anupamaa, which showcases Rupali Ganguly talking about her life with Anuj, however, his photo frame suddenly falls down.

His departure would mean an end to Anupamaa's love story, with audiences expressing curiosity to see what lies ahead. In a conversation with Indian Express, Gaurav said that he has gone through all comments about Anuj's death on social media. Without giving any spoilers, Gaurav maintained he's 'fully committed' to the show and Star Plus and revealed that he 'really doesn't know' what's going to happen.

Gaurav Khanna's character Anuj to die in Anupamaa?

"All I can say for now is that I am fully committed to Anupamaa and Star Plus. I have full faith in Rajan Shahi’s vision. I really don’t know what lies ahead in the track. So, I would really want the audiences to wait and watch," he told the publication.

While Gaurav didn't divulge many details on his character's fate in the show, sources told Indian Express 'that nothing dramatic will happen.' "These dramatic storylines come and go but how can Anuj die? He is one of the pillars of the show. There would be some dramatic twists, which the audiences should look forward to, but nothing drastic is happening," the inside assured.

The show, which premiered on Star Plus in July 2020, stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles apart from a sprawling ensemble cast. Based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee, it traces the life of the eponymous character, a self-sacrificing homemaker who endures several challenges to carve her own identity.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RUPALIGANGULY)