Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Share Glimpses Of Saree That Akshay Kumar Gifted Her On Rakhi

On August 14, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguli shared a series of pictures as she shared a glimpse of a saree that was gifted to her by actor Akshay Kumar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. As explained by Ganguli, she met the Bachchhan Paandey actor on the sets of a festive special program titled Ravivaar With Star Parivaar when the former tied Rakhi on his wrist, following which Akshay gifted her a saree.

Akshay Kumar gifts Rupali Ganguly a saree on Raksha Bandhan

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Rupali shared some pictures in which she could be seen wearing a beautiful yellow-coloured saree and the 45-year-old undoubtedly looked gorgeous. She accessorised her look with big earrings and a mangalsutra and a red-coloured bindi. The pictures shared by the actor also saw her husband Ashwin K Verma, her son Rudransh and her brother Vijay Ganguly. Take a look at it here:

Sharing pictures, she wrote, "Some precious moments with my beautiful family on #rakshabandhan and I Absolutely Loveee this beautiful saree, Akshay Kumar. It’s my favourite colour too Thank you for being so thoughtful…. Touched and emotional. This shall be my prized possession… precious. Wish I had remembered to take a few pics at least when we met again. May Matarani and Mahakal bless us all."

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had shared a video on his Instagram handle in which Rupali ties a rakhi on the former's hand, while he bends down to touch her feet. Soon after that, the Raksha Bandhan actor says, "Har saal jab tak zinda hu, har saal rakhi bandhungi (Until I am alive, I will tie him a rakhi every year)." Watch the video here:

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar