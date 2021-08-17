'Anupamaa' August 17, 2021 Written Update: Anu Decides To Expose Kinjal's Boss

Anupamaa August 17: The episode beings with Vanraj suggesting Samar take his decision carefully after thinking while Anu tells him that if he will grow in life, even his family will grow. Nandini then tells Samar that he has one day to think as his interview is tomorrow. Vanraj then says that whatever he will decide, he will come out as a winner. Meanwhile, Kinjal feels scared about seeing her boss’s call and wishes that Toshu was there with her.

Anupamaa August 17, 2021 written update:

Kavya gets a job offer from Kinjal’s boss

As everyone feels why Kinjal didn’t come out, she comes out of her room. Kavya then taunts her whether she wants to go to the office or not to which she tells everyone that she has resigned from her job. Anu gets shocked and asks her what happened but she says nothing. Kavya then receives a call from Kinjal’s boss who offers her Kinjal’s position in the office. She then taunts her and asks her why did they kick her out of the office to which Kinjal says that she resigned from her job.

Kinjal reveals the truth to Anu

Kavya keeps taunting Kinjal for losing her job while the latter asks her to accept the offer. Kinjal then gets annoyed and goes to her room. Anu then senses that she is lying and goes to her room to confirm. She then tells her that she cannot believe that Kinjal misbehaves and can be kicked out of her office. She then asks whether her boss did something to which Kinjal begins to reveal that he used to act as his mentor earlier but he has now been making her uncomfortable. Anu then asks her whether he used to call her near him and looked her lustfully, Kinjal says yes and asks her how she knew it. Anu then says that every woman can feel it. Kinjal then says that she will never go to the office to which Anu asks her to rest and stop overthinking. She even tells her to teach him a lesson by either slapping him or exposing him in public. Anu then promises herself that she will teach Kinjal’s boss a lesson.

Officers from the bank arrive at the cafe

Later, Vanraj asks Anu about Kinjal to which she says that she was tensed about something at the office. Anu then goes to the academy with Kinjal in her mind. Samar then informs her that the officers from the bank arrived but Vanraj is not present to speak to them. She then tries to catch up with Vanraj and Bapuji but is unable to connect. The officer begins to explain everything in English but Samar asks him to switch to Hindi. The officer then asks Anu to sign the papers.

