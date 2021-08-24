'Anupamaa' August 24, 2021 Written Update: Will Anu Find A Solution For Her Mistake?

Anupamaa August 24: The episode begins with Kavya yelling at Anu that she is good for nothing. She even warns her that she and Vanraj will not help her in paying back the extra amount. Baa then tells Anu that she knows she did not do it intentionally, but she still made a huge mistake and has left everything messed up. On hearing this, Anu breaks down while Nandini, Toshu, Samar and Kinjal try to console her assuring that they are there for her.

Anupamaa August 24, 2021 written update:

Vanraj regrets yelling at Anu

Meanwhile, Kavya tells Vanraj that he did the right thing by not supporting Anu to which he says that he made a mistake and he shouldn’t have shouted at Anu. He also says that since Anu never left him alone when he was going through a tough time, he will also support her to sort this chaos out. Kavya is left shocked on hearing this and keeps convincing Vanraj not to lend support to her.

Kinjal backs Anu while Toshu gets angry

Meanwhile, Toshu begins to yell that Anu is at fault and she shouldn’t have signed the papers if she didn’t know what was written on them. Kinjal and Nandini back Anu and tell him that it is not the time to blame her but come up with a solution. On the other hand, Anu keeps crying while Samar tries to console her and tell her that it is his mistake and not hers.

Baa gets a panic attack

Meanwhile, Baa thinks of informing Bapuji about the issue but stops herself as she feels that he might not be able to digest the news. She then thinks of a solution and drops the glass from her hand. Kinjal then arrives and asks her to calm down. Baa then suggest that they can sell her kidney to which Kinjal shouts at her to stop thinking this. She then runs to call Vanraj to calm her down. Baa’s blood pressure shoots up to which Vanraj gives her the medicine. Later, even Anu sees Baa getting a panic attack to which she gets worried. Kavya then sees her and yells at her to better sort things out on her own and come up with a solution. Later, Kavya begins to yell in front of Kinjal and tells her that Anu messed up everything. Kinjal tells her that does not have time for this blame game and walks away.

Anu meets Rakhi

Meanwhile, Anu is shattered and roams around on the road at night. She then finds a place to sit where she begins to pray to God to help her come up with a solution. As she prays to God, she suddenly thinks of a solution after which she starts running and reaches Rakhi’s place. She begins to slam the door after which Rakhi opens it and is shocked to see her in a vulnerable condition.

