Anupamaa Episode Spoiler March 22nd: Pakhi Sees Kavya In The House, Has A Meltdown

In the Anupamaa March 20 episode, Anupama sees a gift in her room that came with her name written on it. Later on, Samar informs his mother that she's got 100 students in total and now they can begin a new journey. He further adds that she's a step closer to fulfilling her dream. Meanwhile, after the celebrations are over, Anupamaa signs a paper and gives it to Vanraj and informs the latter that their home officially belongs to him now. She adds that when her own husband is not hers, she has no use for the piece of real estate paper that she once called her home. Kavya is elated after Anupamaa gives the papers to Vanraj.

The episode also saw that Pakhi returns home from her school trip sooner than she had told her parents. Pakhi wanted to surprise her parents by returning early. The episode ended on that note.

This article contains Anupamaa upcoming story and spoilers ahead

Anupamaa written update

In today's episode, March 22nd, Pakhi will return home without prior information and the Shah family will be very happy to see her. However, soon they will get worried as they are aware that Kavya's presence in the house will disturb Pakhi. Anupamaa will try to stop Pakhi from meeting Vanraj as she is scared that Pakhi will see Kavya.

Anupamaa episode begins with Kavya telling Vanraj how she wants to shift in his room as she does not like to use the common bathroom. Vanraj agrees to exchange rooms with her and Kavya starts redecorating the room when Pakhi enters it to see Vanraj and Kavya holding hands. She gets anxious and has an emotional breakdown where she questions why is Kavya in their room.

Pakhi rushes out of there and yells that she hates Anupamaa and Vanraj as they got Kavya back day after she left the house. Samar takes her to Nandini's house so that she gets time to settle and Kavay is not in her face. Vanraj and Anupamaa blame each other for the same but Anupamaa gets a hold of herself and tries to talk to Pakhi.

Pakhi however, refuses to go back to the house till Kavya is there. Vanraj does not go to Nandini's house because of his ego and for he had declared that he hates her. Samar asks him to go there for Pakhi's sake.

Anupamaa cast

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles.