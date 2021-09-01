'Anupamaa': Rupali Ganguly Shares First Pic With Gaurav Khanna, Welcomes Him On The Show

The popular TV series Anupamaa is all set to welcome a new cast member along with a new plot twist. TV actor Gaurav Khanna is all set to enter the show and lead actor Rupali Ganguly shared a picture with Khanna on her Instagram. There were rumours about Sharad Kelkar and Ronit Roy's entry into the show, but with Guarav Khanna entering the show, the rumours have been put to rest.

Rupali Ganguly shares a picture with Gaurav Khanna and welcomes him

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram and shared a picture with the new cast member Gaurav Khanna. Khanna has been roped in to play the role of Anuj Kapadia, Anu's school friend and her old love interest. Taking to her Instagram Rupali wrote, "Swag se Karoji Inka Swagat. Welcome the suave and handsome Anuj Kapadia to Anupmaa ki kahaani." The next episode of Anupamaa will see Anu meeting her old love interest at her school's reunion party.

More about Anupamaa

The show revolves around Gujarati homemaker Anupamaa who is a devoted housewife, mother and daughter-in-law. She is family-oriented and self-sacrificing. She is often humiliated for being a simple housewife with an incomplete degree by the family. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles. The show has been in the top 10 on TRP's chart ever since it started airing. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi, the show first aired on 13 July 2020 on Star Plus. The show is also available on Disney +Hotstar. It telecasts from Mon-Sat at 10:00 PM.

In the episode on August 31 of the show saw, Kavya handing a cheque of Rs 22 lakh to Rakhi even though she doesn't have that much money in the bank and demands Rakhi to get back the property papers of the house. The family worry about the cheque getting bounced and Vanraj scolds Kavya for being so impatient. Vanraj then informs everyone that he and Kavya have a meeting with Anuj Kapadia to sell their warehouse. Meanwhile, Anu's friend Devika informs her about their school reunion and asks her to join. Anu is reluctant at first, but the family manages to convince her she gets a makeover.

(IMAGE: GAURAV KHANNA/ RUPALI GANGULY/ INSTAGRAM)