‘Anupamaa’ Spoiler May 20: Kavya Fails To Reveal Her Secret Post Anu And Vanraj's Divorce

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot as Vanraj and Anupamaa's divorce has left the family divided. Moreover, Dr Advait has informed Anupamaa that she has cancer, after which she thinks that she has lesser time to live. While Vanraj decides to move on, Kavya tries to fill in for Anupamaa by doing the household chores. Anupamaa has decided to not reveal her illness. Read on the Anupamaa 20 May episode spoiler.

Anupamaa spoilers

In the Anupamaa 20 May 2021 full episode, Anupamaa watches her family having breakfast together. However, Vanraj starts coughing loudly after he has his first sip of tea with cookies. Anupamaa knows that Vanraj cannot have cookies along with tea and rushes to tap his back. She informs Kavya that the family has their own preferences when it comes to morning breakfast. Kavya feels miserable that she has failed at her first attempt. Meanwhile, Vanraj asks Anupamaa to not interfere in his family whereabouts. She hits back and tells him that she has been divorced from him, but if anything happens to her children's family, she will be there immediately.

Meanwhile, Vanraj and Samar indulge in an ugly spat after the former reveals that he's not ready to attend the latter's engagement function with Nandini. Leela also fumes and informs everyone that it's no good time for a happy function in the house. However, an adamant Samar makes an announcement and tells his family that his engagement will take place with or without their consent. Vanraj and the entire family are left puzzled after seeing Samar's arrogance. Kavya tells Vanraj to give a final word and only then she can move ahead with the preps.

Another shocking twist takes place in the Anupamaa latest episode as Nandini tells Leela that she can never give birth to a child. She asks the latter to accept her as she has health problems. Anupamaa overhears this and feels shattered. It will be interesting to see how she will now persuade Leela for Samar's engagement.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.