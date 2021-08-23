'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Grooves To Kriti Sanon's 'Param Sundari', Watch

Rupali Ganguly is presently playing the lead role in the popular daily soap Anupamaa and keeps her fans updated with interesting BTS from the show's sets, making videos with other cast members as they follow the latest Instagram trends. The actress recently shared a video of herself and another cast member where they can be seen grooving to Kriti Sanon's hit track Param Sundari from the movie Mimi. The video is from the sets of her show where's she's decked up in a beautiful red and green saree, with heavy gold jewellery as she displays some great moves. Her co-star Alpana Buch can also be seen grooving with her.

Her show Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts with a whopping 4 million views between August 7 and 13 as per BARC's (Broadcast Audience Research Channel) data.

Rupali Ganguly breaks a leg on Param Sundari

The actor posted a beautiful dance number while spreading a positive message on who a Param Sundari (supremely beautiful) really is. She dedicated the performance to all her fans, tagging her co-star who looked equally gracious while performing. Taking to her Instagram, she captioned the post, "A Param Sundari is not the one with the perfect body and waistline but rather a woman who gives, a woman who nurtures, the one who balances and does it so well. Who is the Param Sundari in your life? Make them feel beautiful because remember true beauty shines from within!. This one is for all of u who asked me to do this reel 🤗😍💕

Had to do it with my gorgeous Ba ❤️ @alpanabuch19." Have a look.

More on Rupali's fun dance videos on sets

Only last week, she uploaded another entertaining dance video, where she can be seen grooving with other cast members in full energy. The actor is seen rehearsing for a performance on the show, dressed in a light blue Anarkali suit as she stands in the centre, while others are seen dancing around her. The ensemble cast is seen dancing, but without any background music.

Rupali captioned, “We don’t need music to dance That’s how our ‘physically fit’ challenge went in between shots… watch till the end for a funny blooper It’s insane when we have Himanshu and sushaant on the sets and Jassi lands up and Muski adds to the madness.” Take a look.

At present, Rupali is essaying the role of a divorcee in the show, who is trying to carve her own identity. Her character has received positive feedbacks and love from the audience as they find her relatable.

(IMAGE- Rupali Ganguly/ INSTA)