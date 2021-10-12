Anupamaa Written Update 12th October 2021: Pakhi Breaks Down, Anu Quits Partnership

Anupamaa written update for the 12 October 2021 episode begins with Vanraj yelling at Kavya and telling her that Anuj has offered her the job to insult him while Kavya tells him that he is no one in front of Anuj. Kavya also tells Vanraj that Anuj does not think of him all day to which Vanraj fumes and breaks a vase. As his hand begins to bleed, everyone asks him to put on a bandage while he refrains from doing so. Anu then takes his hand and puts it in a jug of water. Vanraj then pushes her to which she falls on Kavya while Pakhi watches it from the staircase. On seeing this, as Pakhi runs towards her room, she falls from the stairs.

Anupamaa 12th October 2021 Written Update:

Pakhi breaks down

As Pakhi manages to stand up, they all ask her if she is okay. Pakhi then says that she is hurt from inside after watching them fight all the time. She further asks Anu to understand Vanraj while he also asks the latter to stop interfering in Anu's life. She then says that she is tired of watching them fight and also mentions that she feels how she needs a divorce from her family. Meanwhile, Kavya thinks that the drama continues in this house every day and heaves a sigh of relief because she will now be away for 10 hours for her job. As Pakhi keeps asking them not to fight anymore, Anu and Vanraj apologise to her and assure her that they will try to control it. Pakhi then celebrates it by taking a selfie and posts it on social media.

Vanraj and Anu promise to stay out of each other's way

While Anu sits alone and cries, Vanraj comes and sits with her. They both feel guilty about hurting Pakhi and all the members of the family. Anu then makes Vanraj understand that she understands him and he needs to forget that she is not competing with him. She then asks him to move on and end their fight for their family's sake. Later, Anu goes to Pakhi's room and watches her sleep. She then hugs her and apologises to her while Vanraj goes to the room and feels guilty for hurting Kavya. On the other hand, Baa and Bapuji decide to change themselves for the sake of their family and end their fight. The next morning, Anu reaches the office with tears in her eyes to which Anuj asks her if something happened at home. She then apologises to him and says that she will not be able to continue with this partnership anymore which leaves Anuj stunned.

Anupamaa spoiler alert

In the upcoming episode, as Anu meets Nandini in the street, she sees her worried about something. When she asks her, Nandini says that she needs to go back to the US as Rohan will kill Samar if she doesn't. This leaves Anu in shock.

Image: Anupamaa poster