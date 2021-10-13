Anupamaa Written Update 13th October 2021: Anu Supports Nandini To Save Her From Rohan

Anupamaa written update for the 13 October 2021 episode continues with Anu telling Anuj to quit while Anuj pleading her not to leave. He suddenly wakes up and realises that it was just a bad dream. GK then arrives and asks him whether he had the same dream about Anu to which Anuj says that this time he saw hope and reveals that he got scared after seeing Anu's picture with her family. On the other hand, as Nandini comes out of her room, someone comes from behind and kidnaps her.

Anupamaa 13th October 2021 Written Update:

Anu and Vanraj apologise to Pakhi

As Pakhi comes downstairs after getting ready for school, Vanraj and Anu shower balloons on her and apologise to her. kavya then says that they all should avoid creating drama in the house to which Baa taunts that she should also keep that in mind. Pakhi then asks Anu and Vanraj to shake hands and patch up. As they both shake hands, all of them celebrate and dance together. meanwhile, on the way to the office, GK tells Anuj if Vanraj purposely sent Kavya to work for him so that he can spy on him to which he says that it is not true. GK then plans for a dandiya celebration to which Anuj asks him not to invite Anu and her family as he does not want to create any more drama.

Anu spots Nandini running away

later on, as everyone sits together for breakfast, Kinjal and Bapuji remind Anu that she needs to get to the office while she says that she will go after some time. Bapuji then says that he will inform all the people in the neighbourhood about the cooking competition while Baa stops him and taunts Anu that if everyone will get inspired by Anu then they will also find an Anuj for themselves. This leaves Anu hurt and she goes outside to get curd. As she walks outside, she sees Nandini running away to which she stops her and asks what happened. Nandini does not tell her anything and hides but Anu finds her and urges her to tell what the issue is. She then reveals that Rohan is forcing her to leave for the US and is threatening her. She also reveals that if she does not leave Samar, Rohan will kill her. Anu then asks her to calm down and tells her that they should tell Vanraj about it but Nandini denies it saying that he and the family will not understand. Anu then assures her they will teach Rohan a lesson and tells her to stay alert and be around the family. On the other hand, Vanraj sits with Kavya and tells her to have a fresh beginning. He then calls the chef and apologises to him for yelling at him and urges him to return to the job.

Anupamaa Spoiler alert

As the cooking competition begins, Anu and Anuj address the ladies while the former gives an inspiring speech to them. As the ladies cook while competing against each other, Devika, Kinjal Anu and Anuj dance together. As they dance and entertain the contestants, Anu sees someone and gets shocked.

