'Anupamaa' Written Update May 28: Rakhi Is All Set To Wreak Havoc In Kavya's Life

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale, Nidhi Shah, Tassnim Sheikh, and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot as Vanraj and Anupamaa and Kavya and Anirudh's divorces have left the family divided. Moreover, while the Shahs are against Samar and Nandini's relationship, they are also against Kavya and Vanraj's wedding plans. However, Kavya has decided to marry her boyfriend under any circumstance.

Anupamaa 28 May episode update

As soon as Kavya gears up for the wedding preps and asks Dr Advait to plan everything meticulously, the family breaks down as they think that it's too early for a marriage function to take place. She makes arrangements at the wedding venue and also asks Advait to have beautiful decor. Once all is done, she asks Baa to light the Diya for safety but the latter refuses to do so. Kavya then asks Pakhi to click some photos, but she refuses as well.

Kavya requests Dolly to do a small ritual, and she leaves the venue. Anupamaa looks at all of this and feels sad. She thinks that Vanraj has to decide to move on to stop any further drama in the house. When everyone leaves, Kavya is left alone. Soon, Rakhi enters the resort and leaves everyone stunned. She taunts Kavya for hurrying with the marriage decision. She promises the family that whether or not the two get married, there's going to be too much entertainment that's going to leave them surprised.

Further, in the Anupamaa 28 May 2021 full episode, Vanraj feels scared about Rakhi's plans and is sandwiched between making a huge decision of his life. Kavya tells Rakhi that she has to take revenge for everything that she has faced because of the Shahs and hence even though no one appreciates her presence on any occasion, she will still forcefully get married to Vanraj. Rakhi laughs out loud and wishes her luck for the same. Meanwhile, Kavya decides to complete all her marriage rituals herself and decides to not ask for help from any of V's family members.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

