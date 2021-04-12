'Anupamaa's' Madalsa Sharma Takes Dip In Pool, Co-star Aashish Says 'Papa Yahii Milenge'

On Sunday, Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma, who plays the lead role of Kavya in the ongoing show, took to Instagram and shared glimpses of herself while enjoying some time in the pool. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Looking at the bright side of life is a choice you’ll never regret." Madalsa sported an abstract printed black bikini and completed her look with sunglasses. She further added, "Have a relaxed weekend everybody. We’re all in this together and by following the Government Guidelines we can fight this together. Let’s be wise. Stay safe everyone."

As soon as Madalsa Sharma's photos were up on the internet, her co-star Aashish K.N Mehrotra was one of the firsts to drop an amusing comment. Hinting at the storyline of the upcoming Anupamaa episodes, Ashish wrote in Hindi, "Now the divorce will for sure happen. Papa will meet you in this pool" (Ab toh talak pakka hogaa...Papa yahii pool mein milengey). As soon as Sharma stumbled upon Aashish's comment, she replied to him by saying, "This was a secret, It's good that people came to know even before I said it" (Yeh toh secret tha Toshu!! But chalo mere bolne se pehle pata chal gaya).

Aashish drops a major hint on Madalsa's photos

As per the latest inputs, Anupamaa show's lead actor Rupali Ganguly, as well as her on-screen elder son, Aashish K.N Mehrotra, have tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi has also contracted the virus. The trio is in home quarantine. While the show was focussing on how Rakhi tries to mend her relationship with Leela and others, Tassnim Sheikh (Rakhi) took to Instagram on Saturday and informed fans that she too tested positive.

"I am going to be fighting it with all my will & I am sure I will come out as a stronger person with this experience. Keep me in your prayers," she wrote in her statement. Rupali, Sudhanshu and Aashish are shooting for their segments from home. As per the current track, Pakhi tries her level best to keep Kavya away from her father.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.