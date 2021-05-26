Anupamaa’s Sudhanshu Feels Confused Between V’s Divorce & Kavya’s ‘reverse Gear'; See Pic

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the lead role of Vanraj Shah in Star Plus’ ongoing show, Anupamaa, keeps sharing BTS pics and videos, intriguing fans about the twists in the family drama. Pandey on Wednesday afternoon shared a BTS picture with Rushad Rana and Madalsa Sharma, who play the roles of Anirudh and Kavya. In the pic, Sudhanshu looked at Kavya and Anirudh, while they seemed to be happy with each other.

In the caption, he asked that he wants to know what’s happening between the duo. He added in Hindi that Vanraj, on one hand, has totally become single after his divorce with Anupamaa; and his girlfriend, Kavya, has pressed the ‘reverse gear’ and is smiling with her husband, Anirudh. He quipped that now Vanraj will now have to put the car on ‘neutral’ and will have to push it all by himself.

As soon as Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram post was up, Anupamaa cast members Madalsa and Rushad rushed to drop laughing emojis. Meanwhile, his fun caption left fans in splits. The show now focuses on Kavya and Anirudh’s divorce after Anu and Vanraj’s is done. However, as per the recent twist, Kavya too gets divorced, leaving her V shell-shocked as he’s not yet prepared to tie the knot with her after learning about Anupamaa’s illness.

Sudhanshu is puzzled between V’s divorce and Kavya’s ‘reverse gear’

Apart from Kavya and Vanraj’s marriage preps, the series also witnessed a new twist that revolves around Samar and Nandini’s engagement. Leela and her son are against it as they’ve learnt that Nandini will not be able to become a mother. However, Anupamaa, alone, stands against the Shahs and promises to fulfil her son’s wish.

On May 15, Sudhanshu penned a long note for his wife Mona Pandey, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. He mentioned that she’s the woman who’s responsible for the man he’s become today. He went on to call her a blessing and wished the ‘anchor’ of his family on her special day. Earlier, Rupali had also shared a pic with her husband and son and had mentioned that they give her the wings to fly.

(IMAGE: STILLS FROM THE SHOW ANUPAMAA)

