Anurag Basu Explains Why Reality Shows Have Lot Of Drama; 'Can’t Put Fake Emotions'

Anurag Basu, who began his career as a director of several television shows, later was catapulted to make feature films. As the filmmaker is currently seen as a judge on the popular SonyTV’s dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, he recently cleared the air around the rumours about how the sob stories are faked on reality shows to increase their TRPs.

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge, Anurag Basu opened up on the issue and stated how he cannot talk on behalf of other shows but in his show, the participants were all organic in what they do. Stating about the emotional scenes witnessed on the stage, he stated how sometimes things get emotional because the art was emotional and people can connect to the emotions depicted in the dance act or any situation. Speaking on behalf of the unit of the show, he stated how he didn’t think that his unit was a part of exaggeration and revealed that they do not engage in that. Anurag Basu asl stated how as judges they do not encourage stories that were not organic or real.

Speaking about the other shows, he mentioned how he did not know how it worked on other shows and stated that he had only been a judge at children’s reality shows and they were all pure and organic as one cannot put fake emotions. He also stated how sometimes the show takes a shape on its own and added how children were so raw so their personality and background gave a shape. Stating further, Anurag Basu stated how eventually even the judges go with the flow and shoot with them as every child was different.

Anurag Basu also revealed how as judges they need to know what happened between the two episodes and ask them how were their preparations going. He even clarified how enough time was given to the talent as compared to the stories.

Anurag Basu’s movies

Anurag Basu has created some of the iconic movies in his career so far and has garnered a massive bunch of appreciation from the audience. Some of the popular movies that he wrote the script for and directed are namely Murder, Kites, Life in a… Metro, Gangster, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos, Ludo and others. He is currently one of the judges on the Super Dancer Chapter 4 and has been there from the beginning of the series.

